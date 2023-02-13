Mila Restaurants Debuts Its Lastest Dining Additions

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink food

MILA RESTAURANTS DEBUTS ITS LATEST CONCEPTS, INCLUDING AN EXCLUSIVE MEMBERS CLUB AND DECADENT OMAKASE DINING EXPERIENCE.



The interior space of MILA Lounge PHOTO BY ALEX TARAJANO PHOTOGRAPHY

What do Jared Leto, J Balvin, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Tyson Beckford all have in common? Aside from their undeniable star power, they’re all fans of the recently debuted MILA Omakase & Members Club from Riviera Dining Group. Following up from the massive success of sister restaurant MILA, Riviera Dining Group welcomes its second-floor MM Club, MILA Lounge and MILA Omakase. Having debuted just in time for Miami’s anticipated Art Week, the hot spot was flooded with celebs and VIPs who wanted to get a first look at the decadent destination.



PHOTO BY ALEX TARAJANO PHOTOGRAPHY

Helmed by Michelin-starred executive chef Reji Yoshizawa and under the direction of Riviera Dining Group’s head of culinary chef Michael Michaelidis, MILA Omakase is open every Wednesday through Sunday with two seatings per night in an awe-inspiring setting. Flanked by delicate cherry blossom trees and minimalist wooding, the culinary journey is inspired by the 52 Japanese microseasons, offering a tongue-tantalizing, 15-course omakase meal in an intimate setting with only 10 seats. Delight in rare cuts of fish, melt-in-your-mouth wagyu and sake and wine pairings as you delight in the decadent culinary journey.



MILA Omakase takes place in a gorgeously decked out and intimate space PHOTO BY ALEX TARAJANO PHOTOGRAPHY

Before or after, head to the newly opened MM Club—their new members-only club—providing its exclusive members with a cozy and seductive speakeasy setting. Sip on expertly crafted cocktails and dance the night away to DJ beats within a chic group of fellow members. You may even spot a celeb or two throughout the evening.



The bar at MILA Lounge is centered by a grand chandelier, serving as the focal point of the space. PHOTO BY ALEX TARAJANO PHOTOGRAPHY

“We are thrilled to have officially opened our second-floor venues as we head into South Florida’s busy season. This time of year brings people from all over the world to the area, and we are honored to have kicked off the opening of our new venues during this time,” says Gregory Galy, CEO and founder of Riviera Dining Group.



Intimate seating inside the alluring lounge PHOTO BY ALEX TARAJANO PHOTOGRAPHY

Marine Galy, CBO of the hospitality group, adds, “The new venues allow us to bring unique experiences to our guests and members, immersing the senses— combining art, design, culinary, mixology and music into a space for expression and togetherness.” 1636 Meridian Ave., Rooftop, Miami Beach, @milarestaurants