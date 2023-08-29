Enjoy Milagro's Ultimate Cool-Down Cocktail

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink

MILAGRO’S FRESH MARGARITA IS THE ULTIMATE COOL-DOWN COCKTAIL THIS MONTH.



Sip on Milagro’s Freshest Margarita PHOTO COURTESY OF MILAGRO TEQUILA

One of the greatest perks of Miami living is summer all year round. What better way to soak in the sun than a cool and refreshing margarita? Made with Milagro (@milagrotequila) Silver and the freshest ingredients, the lovely libation serves as a classic cocktail bursting with fresh flavors. Renowned for its fresh notes, the double-distilled Milagro silver is made from 100% sweet blue agave and is inspired by the upbeat energy and creativity of Mexico City. As the quintessential warm-weather drink, this cocktail incorporates the perfect balance of agave nectar and lime juice. Cheers!

SIP ON THIS

THE FRESHEST MARGARITA

RECIPE

2 oz. Milagro Silver

¾ oz. agave nectar

1 oz fresh lime juice

One lime wheel

METHOD

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, add ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. You can opt to substitute agave nectar with simple syrup. Garnish with a lime wheel, and enjoy!