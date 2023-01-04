This Real Housewives Of Miami Star Hosts Private Shopping Event

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty

Miami is known for many things, but the standout highlights are the crystal clear water, sandy beaches and the Florida sun. While it may be winter, summer exists year-round in our city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILLY (@milly)

Adriana de Moura, star of Real Housewives of Miami, hosted a private shopping event for Milly, the globally-inspired contemporary women’s brand that offers bold and edgy twists and creative designs. Held at the Edition Miami, guests had the opportunity to enjoy a private preview and shop the brand's newest Resort 2023 collection.

From playful silhouettes to colorful separates, Milly’s designs fit right into the Miami scene. Milly also showcased its Cabana Collection, which features a wide range of elevated swimsuits and perfectly coordinated beach-ready dresses and coverups.

Available at top retailers nationwide, such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Revolve and Bloomingdales, shoppers can also shop the Resort and Cabana collections online.