Mimi Yoga Studio Opens In Wynwood

BELOVED YOGA INSTRUCTOR MIMI GHANDOUR OPENS MIMI YOGA STUDIO IN THE BUSTLING WYNWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD, UNVEILING A WELCOMING AND SAFE SPACE FOR ALL PRACTICING YOGIS.



Yoga instructor Mimi Ghandour PHOTO BY @LEODIAZ_PHOTO

Striving to create a home and sanctuary for her yoga community, Mimi Ghandour (@mimiyoga_official), founder of Mimi Yoga, put her heart and soul into creating Wynwood’s newest yoga studio.

“I hope to bring people together from all over Miami and the world into a space that feels like home,” the certified yoga teacher shares. “A space where you can dive deep into your practice. A safe, nonjudgmental space where everyone is welcome, even if you don’t practice yoga.”

Complete with aquamarine travertine floors and a warm glow from the LED-illuminated mirrors, the hot yoga studio is deeply rooted in tradition and empowers all practitioners to lead their life in an authentic and inspiring way. Inside, you’ll find a welcoming and inclusive environment. Greeted with a white oak archway, guests will feel an immediate sense of peace and tranquility, aiding them to “go deep” in their yoga practice and breathwork. The studio will also serve as the home to Ghandour’s 10-week Yoga Alliance-certified, 200-hour Mimi Yoga Teacher Training program.

Known for her signature power flows, Ghandour will lead daily yoga classes along with other Miami-based instructors, each bringing their unique expertise to the studio. From vinyasa flow and restorative classes to power vinyasa, the studio caters to all levels, whether you are a beginner or an experienced yogi. Sealing the class with a resting savasana and cold, rose oil-infused towel brings each practitioner a sense of stillness and calm.

Says Ghandour, “I hope people will leave feeling loved and heard, empowered and inspired to be consistent in their practice.” 278 NW 27th St., Miami, @mimiyogastudio