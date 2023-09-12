Miami's New Recording Studio Integrates Mindfulness With Music-Making

By: Chase Finizio By: Chase Finizio | | Culture People Music Local

MIAMI’S NEW RECORDING STUDIO WORKS TO INTEGRATE MINDFULNESS INTO THE MUSIC-MAKING PROCESS.



Brittany Berger inside her Mindful Music Lab. PHOTO BY JULIAN CASTRO

Music and mindfulness don’t always go hand-in-hand, but a new Miami-based recording studio is changing how artists approach their craft. A recording experience that genuinely puts the artist first is what Mindful Music Lab aims to bring to Miami as the city’s first female-founded mindful recording studio.

Created by author, healer and wellness guru Brittany Berger (@berger_queen), Mindful Music Lab transforms music by providing a hands-on, safe studio environment for women, men and children to create and collaborate while healing one’s inner human side before their artistry.

“Our purpose is to raise awareness of the importance of mental health while creating a conscious community for individuals on their healing journey starting from within, all the while making high vibrational music,” shares Berger.



With authenticity at the forefront of the studio’s practice, artists are encouraged to practice mindful exercises before stepping into the studio. Berger, a reiki energy and sound bowl healer, shares that introducing mindful techniques into the recording process can help artists transform how they express themselves and connect with their music. This element alters how musicians create and connect with themselves and their music.

“Mindful Music Lab signifies a shift toward a more mindful and conscious approach to music-making that fosters a sense of community and support,” says Berger.

Creating a community for professionals in and out of the music industry to come together and collaborate, Berger hopes it will foster a space for artistic improvement.

Says Berger, “We pride ourselves on being a privately booked and exclusive studio because we are very conscious of the energies we allow in this space.” By appointment only, @mindfulmusiclab