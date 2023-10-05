Secure Your Spot At A One-Night Only Omakase Collab

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Community

Mark your calendars because the hottest reservation in town is taking place Sunday night, Oct. 15, and it involves omakase, local culinary legend Chef Michael Schwartz and the world’s first crispy rice bar.

This epic mashup will take place at Miss Crispy Rice at Oasis, as part of its Chef Collab Icon Series that has previously seen Chef Brad Kilgore and Chef Norman Van Aken participate. A James Beard Award-winning chef, cookbook author and restaurateur, Schwartz is behind local hits Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink and Amara at Paraiso.

For this one-night only experience, Schwartz is joining the Miss Crispy Rice team to prepare an omakase-style dinner at the intimate counter, featuring his signature touch of focusing on seasonal ingredients fused with flavors from Japan. Some dishes will even pay homage to Schwartz’s most beloved plates from his multiple Miami flagships.

Dinners are priced at $150 per person. To secure your reservation, visit this link.