ModaMiami Celebrates The World Of Collector Cars And Luxury Experiences

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Entertainment

World-class automobiles, culinary excellence and luxury experiences will seamlessly coincide over the course of the multi-day car show ModaMiami, debuting at the prestigious Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables as an alternative to the traditional concours d’elegance.

On Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, over 150 of the world’s rarest cars, ranging from limited-edition hypercars to classic collector staples, will parade over the lawns of the Biltmore Hotel Golf Course while car aficionado attendees peruse the various cultural accoutrements to the show. The elevated event is a collaboration between RM Sotheby’s and MODAEVENTS.

Tickets grant guests varying levels of entry to the culturally rich weekend. Beyond the main car show on the green, the weekend includes several pinnacle experiences. The 100 Club: The Ultimate Supercar Showcase features a specially curated display of 100 of the most uniquely specced supercars and hypercars, while the RM Sotheby’s Auction features many blue-chip motor cars, with a particular emphasis on the modern-classic “Youngtimer” genre, sleek supercars and pre-war classics.

With cars come additional luxury goods, which Sotheby’s Luxury & Style Experiences will present in the lobby of the Biltmore during the auctions. An assortment of statement pieces from upcoming auctions such as fine watches, jewelry, designer handbags and collectibles will be on display and available for immediate purchase.

Attendees can also enjoy perks such as the Concours a Nuit, a special evening celebration under the stars with surprise entertainment, and the ModaMiami cruise, an invite-only leisurely ride through the neighborhoods of Coral Gables and Coconut Grove with a planned stop at the breathtaking Vizcaya Museum & Gardens.

After marveling over the world of luxury items, it’s the expectation that guests will have worked up an appetite. To top off the weekend of unmatched hospitality, Michelin-star outpost Carbone is hosting an exclusive dining and entertainment experience on the first night of the festivities, beginning with a cocktail hour. Chef Mario Carbone is set to present the restaurant’s signature flavors in a specially curated menu throughout the duration of a seated dinner, bringing a taste of Miami’s peak culinary scene to the automobile extravaganza.

The Italian hospitality doesn’t end there—a Casa Tua Club pop-up will be on site throughout the weekend, providing Club Moda guests with a first-class view of the car show and auction from its unique outlook, as well as music and entertainment from the intimate lounge setting.