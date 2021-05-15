Moda Minx New Swim Collection is HOT for Summer 2021

Thomas Herd | May 15, 2021 | People

With summer on the way and the world looking forward to the ease of covid restrictions, we can’t help but be excited to finally go swimsuit shopping again. Whether you’re planning a dreamy beach getaway, or need a flashy suit for rooftop pool parties, we think we might have found the ultimate swimwear brand that will leave you feeling like you’re actually wearing a full-on look, and not just a swimsuit. From the United Kingdom comes Moda Minx, a trendy swimwear brand that feels more like a stylish clothing brand with styles that are made for the ultimate glam girls.

For some, shopping for new swim can be monotonous. The same designs, the boring old colourways and uninspired cuts are beginning to feel lacklustre. But Moda Minx brings life back to swimwear with sets that have girls looking perfectly put together on the beach or at the pool. Known for swimwear with luxurious embellishments, Moda Minx swim features colorful gemstone accents, sexy strappy details and this year new design offer chic tassels, fun patterns and colors. One of our current favorites from this season’s drop is the Dazzle Tassel Brazilian Bikini set in baby blue from the new Luxe Collection. Not only is this suit sexy, but it’s just as chic with its gorgeous gemstone and metal tassel detailing. Complete the suit with their Ruffle Chiffon Wrap Sarong the baby blue Amour crystal headband and this look will have you feeling like a beach goddess. Recently recognized as one of ASOS’ top-selling swimwear brands, Moda Minx is quickly becoming a globally recognized brand with styles that are on-trend and price points that are accessible for anyone.

In addition, Moda Minx also released a chic line of lounge and sleepwear last year that was absolutely perfect for girls staying at home through the pandemic who still want to look cute! This year they look forward to launching a new line of evening wear for going out, special occasions, dinner dates, cocktail parties and more.

So whether you’re looking for something that will have you feeling fabulous on the beach or glam for bed, Moda Minx is the ultimate go-to for any glamour girl. Check out the new Moda Minx collection on their website or follow them on Instagram for the latest drops.