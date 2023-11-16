Modern Luxury Launches New Streaming Service M/LUX

Culture, Entertainment,

Modern Luxury Media has unveiled M/LUX, an on demand streaming platform dedicated to delivering premium content to luxury enthusiasts. This endeavor provides a wide-ranging selection of award-winning content from esteemed creators, covering various luxury lifestyle topics, including travel and adventure, art and culture, home and decor, fashion and beauty, food and drink, and more.

M/LUX is now accessible to an extensive audience of over 150 million households, offering convenient access via multiple devices and platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Vizio WatchFree+, Samsung, MLUXnetwork.com, and the M/LUX app, which is available for both iOS and Android users.

"M/LUX offers luxury enthusiasts elevated storytelling focused on a luxury lifestyle and iconic brands. As we continue expanding our content offering, we're thrilled to forge partnerships with the world's premier luxury lifestyle creators and brands, fostering a trusted environment that promises an unparalleled experience," Heather Lacouture, the chief operating officer of M/LUX, said.

Mike Pallad, president of Modern Luxury Media, expressed his excitement about the integration of M/LUX into their extensive platform. "Combining M/LUX with the well-established media and marketing channels across the entire Modern Luxury Media platform enables our current and new advertisers the ability to further engage with a luxury audience across print, digital, social, editorial, live events—and now mid- to long-form video experiences."

