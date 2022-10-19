Build Your Dream Wardrobe With Mod.Lux.Rent

By: Chandler Presson By: Chandler Presson | | People Lifestyle Feature Style fashion

We’ve all been there: You receive your sixth wedding invitation of the year and while you can’t wait to celebrate your loved one, your closet (and wallet) simply cannot accommodate even one more gown. Or maybe you finally book that Mexico vacation you’ve been meaning to take for years only to realize you have nothing to wear in Mexico. Or perhaps you simply are craving a zero-commitment wardrobe refresh as we move into a new season.

See Also: Introducing ModLux.Rent

No matter the cause of your wardrobe woes, luxury clothing rental services can be a powerful tool to reduce your carbon footprint while finally giving you access to the closet of your dreams. Yet clothing rentals can also be unapproachable. Restrictive pricing, poorly organized inventory, and lack of touch with trends can quickly put a damper on the rental experience. Enter: ModLux.Rent, the luxury clothing rental service that brings the fashion insights of Modern Luxury editors straight to your closet with unrestricted access to the season’s latest pieces.

Sign Up For ModLux.Rent

How Does ModLux.Rent Work?

ModLux.Rent’s free 30-day trial allows you to get the full member experience, all at no cost. ModLux.Rent members are able to receive unlimited monthly shipments from the collection’s full closet, meaning members are never limited to a set number of garments or shipments per month and never encounter pesky closeting restrictions.





Where Do I Begin?

Start by filling your virtual closet with at least 8 items. You’ll then receive 3 items at a time from your closet, with the option to prioritize the pieces you’d like to receive next. Have a certain look in mind? Use the Dart feature to handpick the items in your next box for a small fee. You can then keep pieces for as long as you’d like before notifying ModLux.Rent of your returns, ensuring your next box will start prepping ASAP. Then swap your boxes all month long with convenient prepaid return bags.

What’s Next?

Once your 30-day trial is up, becoming a full member is easy, at a monthly flat fee of just $125. With brands like Vince, French Connection, and Acler available, you can wear the season’s latest at a fraction of retail prices.

The Clothing Opportunities Are Endless

Need a job interview outfit? You’ve got it in the bag. Hoping to impress at your next college reunion? You’ll be the talk of the town. And if you find a piece you simply cannot bear to part with, the members-only pricing allows you to buy at a discount, meaning you’ll never have to say goodbye to your new favorite sweater. Modern Luxury editors will also regularly curate looks using available inventory, providing expert inspo for your closet. Best of all, new arrivals are added weekly, meaning your next swoon-worthy outfit is only days away. Head to ModLux.Rent to browse curated collections, add pieces to your closet and start your free trial now.