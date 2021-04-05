"Personal Branding is About to Transform Marketing in 2021", Says Digital Nod CMO Mohit Mirchandani

by Karishhma Ashwin | April 5, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

Personal branding has been around for years in many forms. From our Facebook profile to our Linkedin page, we have been marketing ourselves online. But it is only recently that brands and marketing professionals have started to harness the power of personal branding. The CMO of the Digital Nod, Mohit Mirchandani, is confident that personal branding is on the verge of transforming marketing as we know it.

Personal branding, Mohit explains, is what it sounds like; packaging and marketing yourself as a brand. This practice means that you present your business and your experience as a part of your brand. Mohit shares that in an age where perceptions can be created or broken with a couple of searches online, it pays to strengthen and refine your personal brand.

"The concept of a large faceless business has become outdated. Making a personal connection with your audience is one of the most powerful approaches in marketing." According to Mohit, whether you are an entrepreneur or an actor, it is essential to create a unique identity for yourself by putting your story in front of your audience. Successful brands bring out their brand story in the right way to establish a unique identity in today's crowded market. This insight has helped entrepreneurs, actors, doctors, and real estate experts become brands with a carefully crafted online presence.

"Whether it's an entrepreneur or a doctor, we begin with understanding the person behind the brand. We consider the things that make them unique, their journey, their experiences and highlight them with suitable media placements. Being featured in the press regularly is one-half of the battle. It is crucial to be featured in prominent and appropriate publications, which would help build your brand and connect you to the right audience. The other half of the process hinges on how you build your social media presence. That is where great brands separate themselves from the rest.

With more than seven years of experience, Mohit has poured his expertise and ingenuity into Digital Nod, contributing to its rapid and sustained success. Mohit has worked with several public figures, entrepreneurs, and doctors to build their brands. He adds, "Branding for an entrepreneur is different from an athlete. It is about crafting a unique identity that presents their story in an interesting manner. That is a huge part of what we do – understanding and building memorable personal brands." A marketer with a passion for writing, Mohit has been key to building personal brands that have gone on to become notable players in their industries.

With the growing influence of social media and the usage of online search engines to drive consumers' decisions, there will be a growing preference for individuals who have an established brand in the digital domain. The world of marketing is changing from marketing to the masses to a more individualized form of marketing. This will increase the need to weave a strong identity to sustain competition in the market.