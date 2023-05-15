By Molteni & C S.P.A.
|
May 15, 2023
|
Lifestyle Sponsored Post
Molteni&C, leading Italian designer furniture company for almost 90 years, presents its inaugural Outdoor Collection under the creative direction of Vincent Van Duysen.
A union between architecture and nature. To be experienced with comfort and elegance, expressing itself through a material and emotional character.
Experience it at the Molteni&C Miami Flagship Store, 4100 NE 2nd Avenue, Suite 103 33137, Miami FL, +1(786)6521500 | [email protected]
Photography by: Courtesy of Molteni & C S.P.A.