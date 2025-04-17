Montce Swimwear Expands To Coconut Grove And Sunset Harbour

Lifestyle, fashion, Shop,

By: Sophia Lalaounis By: Sophia Lalaounis | | Lifestyle, fashion, Shop,

Montce Swimwear is entering a new pivotal chapter in the brand’s continued growth across South Florida.

Securing two highly coveted new spaces in Coconut Grove and Sunset Harbour brings the designer label to two of Miami’s most desirable neighborhoods. At CocoWalk, Coconut Grove’s newly revitalized open-air destination, Montce debuts a 1,175-square-foot boutique among names like Blue Mercury, Free People, and Edward Beiner. Meanwhile, the 1,360-square-foot Sunset Harbour boutique at 1800 Bay Road offers proximity to oceanfront views, elevated dining, and curated shopping—fitting surroundings for a brand celebrated for its design ethos and celebrity appeal.

With a following that includes Taylor Swift, the Jenners, the Kardashians, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and Jennifer Lopez, Montce Swimwear has earned its place in the fashion spotlight. “Coconut Grove and Sunset Harbour reach two of our key target demographics of residents and tourists. This is the clientele Montce Swimwear wants to connect with as we grow the brand,” said Devin Grief, CEO of Montce Swimwear. “We’ve always believed in the importance of brick-and-mortar retail, and these two locations will allow us to create meaningful connections with our customers while continuing to build on our strong online presence.”



Montce Swimwear’s expansion reflects its evolution from a digitally native brand into a destination-driven retail experience. The label has maintained its digital roots while embracing thoughtfully chosen physical locations. “We’re excited to help Montce Swimwear expand their physical retail footprint across South Florida with their two new locations. Coconut Grove is one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Miami, while Sunset Harbour boasts Miami Beach’s hottest zip code, making them the ideal spots for Montce Swimwear’s continued expansion,” said Jonathan Rosen, executive vice president at JLL. “The new CocoWalk will enhance the brand’s visibility and attract more foot traffic, while Sunset Harbour’s close proximity to vibrant retail and dining options serves as a major draw for consumers.”

The new boutiques and its existing outpost in Delray Beach reflect Montce’s enduring dedication to serving a style-conscious audience with pieces that balance elevated craftsmanship and trend-forward appeal. To learn more about Montce Swim, click here.