Montce Launches Its First Collaboration With Olivia Culpo

It is always swim season in Miami, and Miami-based swimwear brand Montce is unveiling its first collaboration with model, actress and entrepreneur Olivia Culpo.

The collection ranges from essential pieces, including swimwear, slip dresses, micro and tennis skirts, button-downs and retro corset tops. Equally flattering and comfortable, the collection offers chic and sporty silhouettes and festival-ready designs like a play on the Canadian tuxedo.

“As a longtime fan of the brand, I could not be more excited to be launching my first-ever swimwear capsule collection with Montce,” Olivia Culpo says, “Together, we have created a beautiful collection that puts a playful twist on classic swim styles and perfectly encapsulates my personal style throughout.”

Delivering all the summer essentials, this capsule collection incorporates an all-American, clean, classic aesthetic, which Culpo is known for. As Montce’s first brand collaboration, Alexandra Grief, Montce founder and designer, shares that she wanted the partnership to tie into a shared connection, serving as one of the brand’s first viral moments in 2017’s gingham cabana set.

“Olivia is a beauty with a timeless aesthetic and an American icon – so the color story plays off of those aspects of her and her style, and gently mimics the Black and White Gingham look she wore originally. This collection just felt right,” Grief says.

Made with high-quality fabrics and incorporating nostalgic prints, each design effortlessly blends style and substance. Ranging from $80 to $240, the line includes 62 pieces and will be available exclusively at the Montce stores and online.