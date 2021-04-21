More Plates More Dates Is Inspiring People to Acquire Knowledge About Health and Fitness

| April 21, 2021 | Sponsored Post

When the name of a brand instantly makes you feel drawn towards the product, then you know that you’ve got something interesting. And if the ensuing research/exploration makes you feel happy that you found something worthwhile, then it’s a double whammy. This is exactly what Derek, founder of More Plates More Dates, has managed to achieve. Critical of fitness influencers who resort to hacks and flukes to get more followers, thereby giving the overall industry a bad name, Derek has been determined to carve a niche for himself by creating content that’s interesting, entertaining and well-researched.

Fitness is one thing. Knowledge about the body is another. When one works out, a whole new world of pain and gain opens up to one. The challenge is real and so are the transformations. However, going to the gym, and sweating it out and pumping it up is only one-half of the job. Acquiring knowledge about appropriate nutrition, supplements, and the works, gives fitness a sense of completeness. Derek, who is well-versed in the language of the body, has focused his energies on that. He says, “I have been researching about health and performance for over a decade now. No matter how busy I get, I try to stay up to date on the most current literature and find ways to intertwine it into my content in a unique and entertaining way. The more I learned about pharmacology, endocrinology and different aspects of human performance, the more I realized I wanted to make a career surrounded around it. Hence, the website, the YouTube videos, the Instagram page, etc.”

Derek’s YouTube channel has over 550,000 subscribers and he has more than 230,000 followers on Instagram. As his following and status as a fitness influencer grow, it’s clear that there are men out there who are keen to educate themselves about how to optimize several aspects of their lives.