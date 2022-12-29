Next Level: 6 Over-The-Top And Expensive Shoes You Can Actually Buy

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh

A great philosopher once said, “oh my god, shoes,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Footwear is one of the most exciting frontiers in the fashion world—and therefore one of the most expensive frontiers, too. Designers can embellish their styles with precious stones, mix fine art with sneaker culture, or tap into a bit of history to create an inimitable look that looks as refined as it does unique.

For those who can’t get enough shoes, may we suggest perusing this list of jaw-dropping price tags? From on-screen wonders to medieval madness and everything in between, these six shoes are like nothing you’ve ever seen.

Stuart Weitzman Heels

Price: Up to $1,200 / Website

While luxury shoe designer Stuart Weitzman’s direct-to-consumer shoes may be totally within range for most high-end shoppers, it’s his custom kicks for red carpet runways that make him a must-include for a list like this. He's designed some of the most expensive shoes ever sold, including the Diamond Dream Stilettos for $500,000 which featured 1,500 diamonds worth 30 carats each; the aptly-titled "Marilyn Monroe" shoes for $1 million which were actually worn by the actress as well as Regina King at the 2005 Oscars; and the "Wizard of Oz Ruby Stilettos" for $1.6 million that boast 643 rubies coming in at 123-carats set in a pound of platinum casing. If you want to cop a small bit of that next-level footwear, check Weitzman’s collections for boots, bridal and more.

Jimmy Choo Alia Crystal Covered Pointy Toe Pumps

Price: $4,900 / Website

Absolutely swimming in Swarovski crystals, these Alias are designed to make Cinderella jealous. The pointy toe and spiked heel demand an experienced walk, bringing 3.3 inches of height to the wearer. These shoes are hand embroidered in Italy with a shimmer suede base, serving nothing but the best from Jimmy Choo’s legendary design aesthetic. It’s also made from sustainable leather, in partnership with the Leather Working Group, so you can walk with your head held high, knowing your major purchase looks good and does some good, too.

Balenciaga Chevalier Heels

Price: $12,959 / Website

Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga is one of the most daring designers on the scene. Famous for its use of dark colors and left-field silhouettes, the Fall 2021 collection took direct inspiration from medieval suits of armor. Dubbed “Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow,” the collection premiered in virtual reality due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this particular pair of Chevalier heels is ready to step into your world—if you’ve got the money. An incredibly rare find, these shoes are sure to be the most unique at any function, certainly a conversation starter.

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s

Price: $3,575 to $23,000 / Website

Released just months after the iconic designer’s passing in 2022, the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s from Virgil Abloh immediately become some of the most expensive shoes on the market. Abloh’s entire career was dedicated to bridging the gap between the ultra-luxe world of designer fashion and the “low-brow” culture of everyday streetwear. His take on one of the most exciting shoes in the sneakerhead game might be the cherry on top of a game-changing body of work. These Air Force 1s bring brightened colors and signature LV patterns to Nike’s famous shoe. These shoes were featured in a museum exhibit in Brooklyn, and now you can feature them in your collection—for a hefty price.

Nike Air Mags

Price: About $40,000 to $80,000 / Website

When Back To The Future II hit theaters in 1989, all anyone could talk about was Marty McFly’s sweet, self-tying Nike Air Mag sneakers. They were futuristic with glowing lights and a sleek design that fit right into the ‘80s style codes, but it took another 22 years for Nike to release a pair of shoes that captured the look without being a mere prop. In 2011, the first run of official Nike Air Mags hit shelves, limited to just 1,500 pairs. The sale helped raise money for Michael J Fox (who played McFly in the film franchise) and his Parkinson’s Research non-profit. In 2016, these ultra-limited follow ups brought even more electroluminescence to the table, but only 89 pairs are available worldwide.

Fewocious x RTFKT - Epic Shoes

Price: US $99,999.00 / Website

Two of the highest-selling NFT artists in the digital space come to the physical world to create one of the most expensive shoes you can buy. Prodigious painter Fewocious and digital-wearables creation collective RTFKT created a series of sneakers called Epic Shoes, limited to just 207 pairs. RTFKT is used to the world of digital footwear, but these shoes go from web3 to 3D, covered in decidedly Fewocious-esque scenes of psychedelic dreamworlds in soft-rainbow color palettes. Are you the big bidder that will take these bad boys home?

