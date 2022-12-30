See The Most Influential Celebrity Couple (Hint: It's Not The Biebers)

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | December 30, 2022 | Culture People
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021.
Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez are often equated with Instagram dominance, but even they are not part of the romantic duo considered the most influential celebrity couple.
That title goes to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez.
Combined, Ronaldo and Rodríguez have 646.8 million followers. Just behind them are Jenner and Travis Scott with 471.9 million followers in total and Justin and Hailey Bieber with 428.4 followers combined. Other couples in the top 10 include Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn and Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who does not have an Instagram account, but does have Twitter.
Gathered by KeyOpinionLeaders, the research at the combined Twitter and Instagram followers for 125 celebrity couples to determine which had the largest combined online influence.
Ronaldo and Rodríguez started dating in late 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Spain where Rodríguez worked as a sales assistant. Since then, Rodríguez’ life has evolved as a model, influencer and businesswoman and she even has her own Netflix show about her life called I Am Georgina. She contributes more than 40 million Instagram followers to their total, but, as the most followed individual on Instagram, Ronaldo adds a whopping 521 million.
Even with Jenner being part of the family that transformed the game of social media and how it positions celebrities, Ronaldo and Rodríguez beat Jenner and Scott by nearly 175 million followers.
See more influential celebrity couples below.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez- 646,779,993
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott- 471,975,617
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber- 428,443,624
Leo Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo- 398,832,891
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Lauren Hashian- 367,119,256
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn- 325,988,709
Beyoncé and Jay-Z- 301,808,027
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom- 295,592,112
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez- 275,581,383
Rihanna and A$AP ROCKY- 263,674,575
Tom Holland and Zendaya- 254,953,122
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama- 242,475,681
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker- 240,640,336
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi- 206,314,641
Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart- 199,362,337
Cardi B and Offset-195,050,447
LeBron James and Savannah Brinson- 191,898,867
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra- 159,033,994
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid- 151,502,438
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel- 142,944,143
