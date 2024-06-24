Take A Dip In Miami's Most Luxurious Residential Pools

Home & Real Estate, Feature,

During the peak of Miami summer, there’s one particular amenity that’s most desired when it comes to new luxury residential developments—it’s called a pool with a view. These five swanky buildings offer pristine pools for wading in bliss, all while basking in breathtaking surrounds.

Villa Miami





Designed by Vicky Charles of Soho House, Villa Miami’s fifth-floor pool deck is branded by none other than Major Food Group, exuding the same prestige and glamour the renowned hospitality brand is known for. Printed marble tiles reminiscent of iconic Italian villas are a standout design feature of the private pool, which is enveloped by lush, coiffed hedges. Residents can take advantage of around-the-clock service by trained MFG staff.

Five Park Miami Beach

The elliptical structure of Five Park Miami Beach positions it to have 360-degree ocean and city views, and the sixth-floor terrace is an extension of this scenic perspective. Multiple pools offer swimming for both younger and adult swimmers, as well as leisure areas to relax in between dips. In addition to private cabanas and various lounge offerings (including those immersed in the water), residents can dine in the open-air floral café or kick back in the strategically-located terrace lounge with a cocktail in hand and the sunset ahead.

ONE Park Tower by Turnberry

This 33-story tower set within a multi-billion-dollar, 184-acre master planned community in North Miami is the epitome of a pool paradise. The property is not only home to two private pools, but a swimmable seven-acre man-made crystal lagoon with a dedicated beach club. The sixth-floor amenity deck offers mesmerizing sunrise and sunset views of the lagoon, Oleta River State Park, Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and the Miami city skyline, leaving no corner of sky untouched.

Edge House Miami

Located in the up-and-coming community of Edgewater, Kobi Karp-designed Edge House Miami provides the best of city and resort living with both active and tranquil pools flanked by lounges and manicured greenery. The modern pool design is set against a picturesque backdrop of the city, with unobstructed views of the sunset.

THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands

It’s no surprise that the pools at THE WELL embody the same wellness ethos. Upon opening in 2025, the two rooftop pools will promote holistic health. One will be a low-toxin lap pool that reduces skin irritation and exposure to harmful chemicals typically found in chlorinated pools, and the other will be a circular heated pool that aims to relax muscles and joints post-swim. Both pools are lined with green shrubbery and private cabanas, set against the waterfront community of Bay Harbor Islands.