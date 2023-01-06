The 10 Most Popular Sportswear Brands To Get You Moving In Style

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

It’s the start of a brand new year, and you know what that means.

It’s time to shop for a new fitness wardrobe in the hopes that your clothes inspire you to actually hit the gym!

Whether or not you’re going to stick to those fitness resolutions, you can look fit on and off the field in some fresh Nike kicks, Lululemon yoga pants, or a classic Adidas tracksuit. You won’t be alone, either, because those are the three most popular sportswear brands in the United States, according to a new report from Rakuten.

The online shopping resource hooks customers up with coupons and cash back deals when checking out via Rakuten’s app or website. Today, the tech company hopes to inspire you to get your sweat-n-shop on with a breakdown of the most searched for names in the fitness fit and athleisure scene.

Rakuten crunched the numbers, and Nike reigns supreme with 6,650,000 monthly searches, but Lululemon looms close in second place with 5,730,000.

The brand with the three stripes is certainly a favorite, clocking 2,550,000 searches per month. From there, only New Balance, Under Armour, Athleta and Converse rack up more than 1 million monthly searches each.

Patagonia, Gymshark and Fabletics round out the top 10, clearing hundreds of thousands of monthly searches a piece.

All this data is based on the entirety of 2022, and while those numbers don’t reflect the amount of money actually spent on sportswear (let alone how many hours those shoppers actually spent burning calories), it does give a lot of insight into the trendiest goods turning heads at the gym.

If you’re looking to inspire yourself, a new fit that gives ample room to stretch, run, weight lift and breathe through the sweat might be just the thing to keep your goals in check. Remember, just because you miss a day doesn’t mean you have to give up and go back to the couch. Becoming your best self is a process—a marathon, you might say, and not a sprint!

Rakuten took the survey one step further and named the state where each brand was the most popular. New York was the most interested in fitness gear overall, but where did New Balance take the crown?

Read the full breakdown of top searches below and get to know each brand’s best selling items, then visit Rakuten.com to see how you can shop and save at each location.

Nike

6,650,000 searches a month. Most popular in Utah.

Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the sportswear space, and it's an all-American company that doesn't just set trends, it breaks the mold. The shoes are top dog at Nike, with the famous Air Force 1s coming in as one of its best sellers, but so too are Nike's Blazer Mid '77 Vintage high tops, its Alate Minimalist light-support sports bra, the Phoenix Fleece oversized crewneck sweater, and more.

Lululemon

5,730,000 searches a month. Most popular in Minnesota.

This yoga-focused athleisure brand is more than just a sportswear company. It bills itself as a lifestyle, and its dedicated shoppers are all in. Best sellers for women include the Align High-Rise yoga pant, the Define zip-up jacket, and oversized half-zip Scuba Hoodie. For men, it’s all about the soft knit overshirt, Fundamental t-shorts, and ABD joggers.

Adidas

2,550,000 searches a month. Most popular in New York.

Germany’s beloved brand with the three stripes is instantly recognizable around the world and has been integrated into American hip-hop culture since the ‘80s (Run D.M.C., anyone?). The best selling items here are the Aeroready woven sport shorts, classic 3-striped tights, high-waisted bike shorts, track pants and Essentials Logo fleece hoodie.

New Balance

1,640,000 searches a month. Most popular in Maryland.

Another American brand, New Balance is known for its performance running shoes in cool colorways and providing the ultimate in comfort. Best sellers for women include the Fresh Foam x 1080v12 running sneakers in a variety of colors, as well as the 574 Core lifestyle shoes, and the NB AT leggings. Likewise, men gravitate to the same Fresh Foam runners, the Made in USA line of lifestyle sneakers, and the hip 550 lifestyle kicks. Oh yeah, and they love New Balance socks.

Under Armour

1,150,000 searches a month. Most popular in Maryland.

Maryland-based Under Armour is all about top performance at an athletic level, but you don’t have to be a professional to get the most out of these goods. Men can't get enough of UA's Tech 6" Boxerjocks, Storm SweaterFleeces with half zips, UA Tech polos and short sleeve tees. The HOVR Phantom 3 running shoe reigns supreme for footwear. In the womenswear department, best sellers include the UA Tech Twist v-neck tee, the UA Hustle fleece hoodie, and the UA Rival sweatpants.

Athleta

1,050,000 searches a month. Most popular in Minnesota.

Founded in California, Athleta puts focus on the feminine with yoga and activewear designed specifically for women and girls. These are pieces you can rock around the house, about town and on your mat. Fan favorites include the Momentum seamless top, the Pranayama Restore wrap, Elation flare pants, ultra high rise Elation 7/8 tights and the Cozy Karma Asym pullover.

Converse

1,010,000 searches a month. Most popular in Wyoming.

One of the most popular shoes in basketball has become an absolute staple of the pop punk scene. The Chuck Taylor’s are an American classic. People don’t actually dunk in them that much anymore, but they do stunt on kids across the country. Chucks come in all star classic low and high tops, and 70 vintage canvas styles, platforms and more; but the brand's Run Star Hike platforms are also top sellers.

Patagonia

937,000 searches a month. Most popular in Vermont.

Real outdoors people love Patagonia. The California brand is global thanks to its colorful and cozy outerwear perfect for hiking, climbing and exploring the unknown. Across the board, men and women love the Nano Puff jacket and vests, Better Sweater jackets and vests, and the active underwear. Patagonia also makes lovely gear for children and babies.

Gymshark

902,000 searches a month. Most popular in North Dakota.

Britain's Gymshark brand makes a strong impression with those who seek high performance. As the name suggests, this is for the the weight lifters and rep pushers; those who want to hit the gym and beat their personal best day after day, week after week. Sleek lines, subtle colorways and no-nonsense silhouettes run the Gymshark style. Men love the Crest line of joggers, tees, shorts and hoodies; as well as the Arrival shorts, Essential oversized tee and small everyday gym bag. Ladies love the Vital Seamless 2.0 leggings, long sleeve crop top and shorts; as well as the minimal and bandeau sports bras, Rest Day sweats and Adapt series seamless wear.

Fabletics

882,000 searches a month. Most popular in Utah.

Actress Kate Hudson is one of the co-founders of this global fitness brand. Offering some of the boldest patterns and colors on this list, Fabletics offers pieces designed for ultimate performance but with all the chic style of full-on athleisure. Women can't get enough of the On-The-Go medium impact sports bras, high-waisted leggings, Phoenix Run hoodie, and All Day Every Day bra. Men go for the Go-To 1/4 zip long sleeve and crewneck sweaters, Fundamental lined shorts, jogger pants, 24-7 tees and more. Don’t miss the collaborative collection with Lizzo!