The 10 Most Stunning Botanical Gardens In America Revealed

Are the best botanical gardens in the country on your travel bucket list?

Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park in Tallahassee, FL is the most stunning botanical garden in America, according to a survey done by Pergola Kits, a firm that designs outdoor pergolas and pavilions.

Pergola Kits analyzed the TripAdvisor reviews of botanical gardens across America, using keyword percentages to determine which were the most beautiful. "The close proximity of these percentages expressing the stunning nature of these botanical gardens illustrates the beauty and sheer popularity of America’s botanical gardens. The public clearly loves visiting the nation’s preserved outdoor spaces and showing their appreciation of them through online reviews," a representative said.

Arkansas, Ohio, Connecticut and more were home to other gardens on the list.

See the full ranking below:

1. Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park: Tallahassee, Florida

3540 Thomasville Road Tallahassee, FL | Website

2. Blue Spring Heritage Center: Eureka Springs, Arkansas

1537 Co Rd 210, Eureka Springs, AR | Website

3. Fellows Riverside Gardens: Youngtown, Ohio

123 McKinley Ave. Youngstown, OH | Website

4. Harkness Memorial State Park: Waterford, Connecticut

Harkness Memorial State Park (@harknesspark)

275 Great Neck Road Waterford, CT | Website

5. Garvan Woodland Gardens: Hot Springs, Arkansas

Garvan Woodland Gardens (@garvangardens)

550 Arkridge Rd Hot Springs, AR | Website

6. Hershey Gardens: Hershey, Pennsylvania

Hershey Gardens (@hersheygardens)

170 Hotel Road Hershey, PA | Website

7. Bellingrath Gardens and Home: Theodore, Alabama

Bellingrath Gardens & Home (@bellingrathgardens)

12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road Theodore, AL | Website

8. Filoli: Woodside, California

86 Cañada Road, Woodside, CA | Website

9. Cape Fear Botanical Garden: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Cape Fear Botanical Garden (@capefearbg)

536 N. Eastern Blvd. Fayetteville, NC | Website

10. Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden: Belmont, North Carolina

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden (@danielstowebotanicalgarden)

6500 South New Hope Road Belmont, NC | Website