The 10 Most Stunning Botanical Gardens In America Revealed

By: Denise Warner | January 17, 2024
Are the best botanical gardens in the country on your travel bucket list?
Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park in Tallahassee, FL is the most stunning botanical garden in America, according to a survey done by Pergola Kits, a firm that designs outdoor pergolas and pavilions.
Pergola Kits analyzed the TripAdvisor reviews of botanical gardens across America, using keyword percentages to determine which were the most beautiful. "The close proximity of these percentages expressing the stunning nature of these botanical gardens illustrates the beauty and sheer popularity of America’s botanical gardens. The public clearly loves visiting the nation’s preserved outdoor spaces and showing their appreciation of them through online reviews," a representative said.
Arkansas, Ohio, Connecticut and more were home to other gardens on the list.
See the full ranking below:
3540 Thomasville Road Tallahassee, FL | Website
1537 Co Rd 210, Eureka Springs, AR | Website
123 McKinley Ave. Youngstown, OH | Website
275 Great Neck Road Waterford, CT | Website
550 Arkridge Rd Hot Springs, AR | Website
170 Hotel Road Hershey, PA | Website
12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road Theodore, AL | Website
86 Cañada Road, Woodside, CA | Website
536 N. Eastern Blvd. Fayetteville, NC | Website
6500 South New Hope Road Belmont, NC | Website
