10 Most Stunning Botanical Gardens In America

    

The 10 Most Stunning Botanical Gardens In America Revealed

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | January 17, 2024 | Travel

Botanical Garden

Are the best botanical gardens in the country on your travel bucket list?

Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park in Tallahassee, FL is the most stunning botanical garden in America, according to a survey done by Pergola Kits, a firm that designs outdoor pergolas and pavilions.

Pergola Kits analyzed the TripAdvisor reviews of botanical gardens across America, using keyword percentages to determine which were the most beautiful. "The close proximity of these percentages expressing the stunning nature of these botanical gardens illustrates the beauty and sheer popularity of America’s botanical gardens. The public clearly loves visiting the nation’s preserved outdoor spaces and showing their appreciation of them through online reviews," a representative said.

Arkansas, Ohio, Connecticut and more were home to other gardens on the list.

See the full ranking below:

1. Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park: Tallahassee, Florida

3540 Thomasville Road Tallahassee, FL | Website

2. Blue Spring Heritage Center: Eureka Springs, Arkansas

1537 Co Rd 210, Eureka Springs, AR | Website

3. Fellows Riverside Gardens: Youngtown, Ohio

123 McKinley Ave. Youngstown, OH | Website

4. Harkness Memorial State Park: Waterford, Connecticut

275 Great Neck Road Waterford, CT | Website

5. Garvan Woodland Gardens: Hot Springs, Arkansas

550 Arkridge Rd Hot Springs, AR | Website

6. Hershey Gardens: Hershey, Pennsylvania

170 Hotel Road Hershey, PA | Website

7. Bellingrath Gardens and Home: Theodore, Alabama

12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road Theodore, AL | Website

8. Filoli: Woodside, California

86 Cañada Road, Woodside, CA | Website

9. Cape Fear Botanical Garden: Fayetteville, North Carolina

536 N. Eastern Blvd. Fayetteville, NC | Website

10. Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden: Belmont, North Carolina

6500 South New Hope Road Belmont, NC | Website


