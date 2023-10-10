MOTEK Opens Its Fifth Location In Brickell

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest drink Eat

TAKE A LOOK INSIDE MOTEK’S FIFTH LOCATION BRINGING FLAVORS OF THE MEDITERRANEAN TO BRICKELL.

Born on the cornerstone of family history and passion for genuine and quality-driven food, MOTEK (@MotekCafe) continues to serve as a beloved Miami bistro-style eatery. Now, the Israeli-Mediterranean spot is preparing to open its fifth location, this time in Brickell City Centre. The 10,000-square-foot outpost will be the largest location to date and will feature all menu highlights, including Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s People’s Choice Award-winning Arayes burger. Journey through the Mediterranean with dishes that draw from regions such as Lebanon, Morocco, Yemen and more while dining on classics such as homemade flat-pitas, shakshuka, kebabs and more. For vegetarians, enjoy an array of vegetable-friendly meals, while those with a sweet tooth can savor mouthwatering freshly baked sweets. Serving an all-day brunch, lunch and dinner, MOTEK’s new location delivers luscious cuisine in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. 701 S Miami Ave., Unit 412A, Miami



Flavorful Mediterranean dips and dishes from MOTEK. PHOTO COURTESY OF MOTEK