Where to Dine for Mother’s Day in Miami

From waterfront brunches to elegant garden feasts, these standout Miami restaurants are pulling out all the stops to make Mom feel special this Mother’s Day.

Delilah Miami

Photo Courtesy of Delilah Miami

At Delilah Miami, brunch becomes a showstopping affair, where live jazz, glamorous dancers, and Biscayne Bay views set the tone for an unforgettable Mother’s Day. From a meat-carving station and a chilled seafood bar to signature items like lemon ricotta pancakes and the famed Delilah chicken & waffles, guests can indulge unlimited access to luxe brunch stations and à la carte delights—all served within a dazzling 1920s-inspired space that feels as celebratory as the occasion itself. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 301 Brickell Key Dr., Miami

The Strand at Carillon Miami

Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Strand at Carillon Miami, where ocean views meet vibrant, health-conscious cuisine. The special brunch menu caters to every palate—think everything burrata to deviled eggs topped with smoked trout caviar, and lemon ricotta pancakes with a touch of thyme and local honey. From indulgent mains like steak Diane to vegan-friendly options like the skillet haché, there’s something for everyone. The elegant beachfront setting and variety of gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian dishes make this a standout pick for a memorable Sunday celebration. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Mayfair Grill

Celebrate Mother’s Day surrounded by lush greenery and artful charm at Mayfair Grill, nestled inside the iconic Mayfair House in Coconut Grove. In addition to the regular brunch menu, chef Giorgio serves up festive specials like tiramisu pancakes and a broccolini parmesan frittata. The space will be transformed with floral displays—including a flower-adorned Moke perfect for photos—and families can enjoy a bud vase craft station to create a heartfelt keepsake for mom. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 3000 Florida Ave., Miami

Casadonna

Photo Courtesy of Groot Hospitality

Casadonna is pulling out all the stops for Mother’s Day with a luxurious coastal Italian brunch buffet set against sweeping Biscayne Bay views. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy abundant gourmet offerings—from sushi and seafood towers to live pasta and crepe stations—alongside various Italian-inspired dishes and brunch favorites. The experience is elevated with signature cocktails, wines, a Mother’s Day-themed drink, and a flower bouquet bar where guests can create a personalized gift for mom. Dock-and-dine options are also available for those arriving by boat. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 1737 N Bayshore Dr., 1st Floor, Miami

Riviera Dining Group

Celebrate Mother’s Day in style with Riviera Dining Group’s signature brunch experiences at MILA and CASA NEOS. Both locations offer a unique and stunning setting perfect for honoring the moms in your life. To make the day even sweeter, every mother will receive a special chocolate bonbon box inspired by the exquisite flavors of MILA Omakase. Multiple locations

Bouchon Bistro

Located in the heart of Coral Gables, Bouchon by chef Thomas Keller offers an intimate French bistro experience that’s perfect for Mother’s Day. This year, the restaurant will feature a selection of blackboard specials, including indulgent dishes like gaufre sucrée with seasonal berries, croque madame à la truffe, and contre-filet de bœuf rôti. Whether dining indoors or in the newly unveiled Garden at Bouchon, guests will enjoy a memorable meal in a timeless, elegant setting. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 2101 Galiano St., Coral Gables

CARBONE VINO

Photo Courtesy of Major Food Group

CARBONE VINO, the latest addition to the renowned CARBONE family, brings its signature Italian flair to Coconut Grove for an exceptional Mother’s Day brunch. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy an à la carte menu filled with beloved CARBONE classics like Mario’s meatballs and spicy rigatoni vodka, alongside new dishes like pumpkin agnolotti and zuppa di mussels. With a curated selection of fine wines by the glass and a lively atmosphere, CARBONE VINO offers the perfect setting for a festive and indulgent Mother’s Day celebration. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 2911 Grand Ave., Ste. 194, Coconut Grove

Edan Bistro

Edan Bistro in North Miami is celebrating Mother’s Day with a trio of one-day-only specials crafted by chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze. On Sunday, May 11, guests can enjoy a refreshing hamachi crudo, comforting mushroom creamy rice, and bottles of Cava. Moms will also receive a complimentary glass of Cava with the purchase of any of the featured dishes. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 650 NE 125th St., North Miami

Nikki Beach

Celebrate Mother’s Day in style at Nikki Beach with a special edition of their iconic Amazing Sundays Brunch on May 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Indulge in an array of fresh, flavorful dishes from live cooking stations, and enjoy exclusive Mother’s Day experiences, including a customizable MOMosa station where you can mix your favorite juices and garnishes. Guests can also create a floral arrangement at the flower workshop, capturing a beautiful gift for Mom, while a professional photographer ensures you have keepsakes of the day. Live music will enhance the relaxed, joyful ambiance, making it the perfect setting for a memorable celebration. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

Maple & Ash Miami

Photo Courtesy of Maple & Ash Miami

Celebrate Mom in style at the recently opened Maple & Ash Miami with a luxurious prix fixe brunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This exclusive offering begins with kaluga caviar and the restaurant’s renowned roasted seafood tower, followed by indulgent entrées like steak & eggs, king crab benedict, and Australian lamb chops. Family-style sides, including chateaubriand and maple-glazed bacon, elevate the experience, while a stunning dessert display adds a sweet finishing touch. Guests can also enjoy endless mimosas for an additional treat, making Maple & Ash the perfect destination for a memorable Mother’s Day celebration.For more information and to book reservations, click here. 699 NE 1st Ave., 2nd floor, Miami

Contessa Miami

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Contessa, where Northern Italian elegance meets modern flair. Inspired by the sophistication of Italy’s villas and estates, this two-story restaurant offers the perfect setting for a memorable brunch. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11, indulge in a menu featuring fine meats, antipasti, signature pizzas, and an in-house gelato program, all served in a refined atmosphere. Whether for lunch, aperitivo, or dinner, Contessa promises an unforgettable experience to honor the mothers in your life. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 111 NE 41st St., Miami

Michael’s Genuine

This Mother’s Day, Michael’s Genuine offers a leisurely all-day brunch experience from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., perfect for families looking to celebrate without the rush. Located in Miami’s Design District, the restaurant’s extended brunch menu features fresh Spring ingredients and seasonal produce. Executive chef Randy Zuniga brings a genuine approach to dishes like Maine lobster toast, crispy squash blossoms, and lamb ribs with pomegranate barbecue sauce, alongside indulgent desserts like turtle cheesecake and a citrus-infused tiramisu. Pair these delicacies with Magnums of Bubbles or a specialty cocktail for a festive celebration, ensuring a memorable Mother’s Day. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 130 NE 40th St., Miami

Amara at Paraiso

Photo Credits: Rima Khalil

Treat mom with an unforgettable brunch this Mother’s Day at Amara at Paraiso, where stunning waterfront views and vibrant Latin flavors create the perfect setting for a memorable brunch. Executive chef Michael Schwartz’s à la carte menu highlights dishes like spring vegetable quiche, butternut squash risotto, and baked local red snapper, with a sweet finish of double chocolate cake. Guests can also enjoy a Magnum of Sparkling & Mora Lavender, made with St-Germain and prosecco, for a festive touch. Throughout brunch, a flower cart will parade through the restaurant, offering complimentary roses to moms. The celebration continues with an eclectic wine list focused on South American and Mexican selections, making it an ideal destination for a joyous Mother’s Day celebration. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 3101 NE 7th Ave., Miami

Zuma

Celebrate Mother’s Day in style at Zuma Miami, where contemporary Japanese izakaya cuisine meets breathtaking views of the Miami River. Located in the heart of Downtown, this vibrant waterfront setting offers a variety of brunch packages, from the Classic Menu to luxurious options with Champagne or Dom Pérignon pairings. Enjoy a welcome caviar tin, curated cocktails or mocktails, and access to a lavish buffet featuring sushi, a robata station, and specialties like Kamameshi Mushroom Rice Hotpot. Round out the celebration with indulgent desserts, making it an unforgettable way to honor Mom. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami

Le Jardinier Miami

Celebrate Mother’s Day with elegance at Le Jardinier, the Michelin-starred restaurant in the Miami Design District. On Sunday, May 11, from 12-4:30 p.m., enjoy a seasonal prix fixe tasting menu, featuring fresh spring ingredients and refined French techniques. Choose from two courses or three courses, with dishes like avocado toast with crispy bacon, Murray’s burrata with spiced pear chutney, and entrées such as Faroe Island salmon, fried chicken and waffles, or steak and eggs (with the option to upgrade to Wagyu). End the celebration with a sweet dessert, like orange cheesecake or pandan cotta, all within a chic, sunlit setting perfect for toasting to Mom. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 151 NE 41st St., Ste. 135, Miami

Mother Wolf

Photo Credits: Michael Mundy

Celebrate Mom with the soulful flavors of Rome at Mother Wolf Miami this Mother’s Day. Located in the Design District, this elegant Italian eatery offers handmade pastas, crisp wood-fired pizzas, and seasonal dishes rooted in the traditions of la cucina Romana. To mark the occasion, all moms will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of bubbles. With its refined ambiance and rich, heritage-driven cuisine, Mother Wolf sets the stage for a beautifully indulgent celebration. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 3841 NE 2nd Ave., Miami

La Grande Boucherie Miami

This Mother’s Day, transport Mom to Paris with an elegant celebration at La Grande Boucherie in South of Fifth. Surrounded by lush gardens and timeless charm, guests can enjoy refined classics alongside exclusive à la carte specials. Highlights include salmon tartare with avocado mousse and espelette ginger sauce, grilled flounder with sorrel and salmon roe, and a decadent millefeuille with vanilla crème légère and roasted pecans. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 81 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

CLAUDIE

Celebrate Mother’s Day with the coastal elegance of CLAUDIE, a French-Mediterranean gem in the heart of Brickell. Inspired by the Côte d’Azur, the dinner menu features refined favorites like pâtes aux langoustes, escargots, and entrecôte-frites, alongside the new Sicilian pistachio ice cream, crafted with golden praline and Etna olive oil. Guests can enjoy live acoustic music and toast to Mom with a complimentary CLAUDIE chocolate box. With its warm ambiance and elevated flavors, CLAUDIE sets the stage for a memorable evening. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 1101 Brickell Ave., S-113, Miami

Chateau ZZ’s

Photo Courtesy of Major Food Group

Celebrate Mother’s Day in style at Chateau ZZ’s, Major Food Group’s first-ever Mexican concept housed in a historic Brickell manor. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy a special brunch menu alongside signature dishes like tableside guacamole, spicy tuna and wagyu truffle tostadas, whole branzino rojo y verde, and ribeye al pastor. Surrounded by lush gardens and the restaurant’s enchanting solarium, it’s a setting as memorable as the meal. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 1500 Brickell Ave., Miami

Kitchen 57

Kitchen 57 is celebrating Mother’s Day with a lively Sunday brunch on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., featuring live tropical music by Ray Rangel from 12-3 p.m. Guests can enjoy a fully stocked bloody mary bar and bottomless mimosa carafes, plus a brand-new tableside bubbly cart offering customizable pours with fresh garnishes. With its vibrant patio atmosphere and festive touches, it’s a fun and flavorful way to toast the moms in your life. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 7301 SW 57th Ct., Ste. 100, South Miami