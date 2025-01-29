Motorcar Cavalcade Returns For Car Aficionados

Culture, Events,

By: Charlotte Trattner

The Motorcar Cavalcade is returning to South Florida for its fourth year, bringing an extraordinary collection of vehicles for car enthusiasts to view. Ranging from breathtakingly rare iconic cars to cutting-edge hypercars, the Motorcar Cavalcade is set to offer a luxury experience to unite vehicle aficionados.

More than 200 classic and contemporary vehicles will compete for coveted trophies at the event, which will be judged by an esteemed panel of celebrity judges from the automotive and sports world. Joining forces to lend their judging skills, including NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Ray Evernham, racecar driver Tommy Kendall, DJ Irie, and more, will ensure the competition reflects the cars on display.

This year’s event promises an unparalleled experience with a captivating lineup of live entertainment, culinary delights from esteemed local chefs, and bespoke cocktails crafted exclusively for guests.

This year, guests can enjoy the Concours All-Inclusive ticket, which includes access to the all-inclusive garden party, gourmet culinary pavilions, decadent desserts, luxurious wines, specialty cocktails and Champagne, or spend your time in the VIP area complete with chef tastings, a specialty bar and lounge seating.

From a 1932 Alfa Romeo and 1960 Aston Martin to a 2025 Ferrari La Ferrari, this year’s Cavalcade raises the standard for those who have the need for speed.

Founded in 2021, the Motorcar Cavalcade offers an annual celebration for automobile enthusiasts and artistry. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa Aventura