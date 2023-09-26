11 Pieces For The Modern Mountain Man

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede
September 26, 2023
Style & Beauty
Suit up for the season with technical fabrics, modern puffers and smart accessories.
Chilliwack bomber, canadagoose.com; Shop here
Wool Jacquard beanie, moncler.com; Shop here
Ski goggles, dior.com; Shop here
Nuxx backpack, ysl.com; Shop here
Snowboard, dior.com; Shop here
Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Chronograph Apollo 8 44.25 mm, omegawatches.com; Shop here
Balaclava in cashmere, hermes.com; Shop here
SL/80high-top sneakers in canvas and leather, ysl.com; Shop here
Logo-appliqued ribbed wool and cashmere-blendsweater, mrporter.com; Shop here
Ski mitten, dior.com; Shop here
Black multicolor bonded nylon satin sportswear padded blouson, gucci.com; Shop here
