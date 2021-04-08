Paige Mastrandrea | April 8, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Travel





Bask in the sun at the Moxy’s eighth-floor rooftop pool

CATERING TO THE “YOUNG AT HEART,” MIAMI’S NEW MOXY SOUTH BEACH HOTEL INVITES YOU TO COME, PLAY AND STAY, ENSURING AN OUT-OF-THE-ORDINARY EXPERIENCE.

The Moxy Hotels brand is celebrated for breaking the rules. From start to finish, an experience at one of the brand’s ultracool, boundary-breaking destinations transports you to an otherworldly experience where nonconformity rules and creativity knows no bounds. There was no better setting for the brand’s newest locale than Miami Beach—after all, it has always been a city that plays by its own rules.





Outdoor movie screenings are part of the hotel’s eclectic mix of entertainment programming.

With its newest location, the Moxy South Beach pays homage to its Miami Beach roots and takes on a life of its own, offering guests a wildly whimsical experience that differs with each setting. The hotel features 202 rooms with eight stories and a varied range of offerings, from cabana-lined pools stationed to soak up the sun to a rooftop bar offering panoramic views of the beach or glittering skyline of the Magic City; six new dining and drinking venues conceptualized by the founders of Coyo Taco and 1-800-Lucky; an indoor-outdoor fitness center; an outdoor movie screening room and so much more. At the heart of it all, the Moxy promises fun and delivers it on every level.

Boasting an interior design by Rockwell Group and Saladino Design Studios, guests will take in an effervescent lobby full of action and color—with a unique mural wall featuring Miami emblems like the Miami turnover chain of University of Miami to a vintage foosball table featuring pinup dolls and an old-school pay phone that offers horoscope readings from resident astrologer @Bassfunkdaddy. At the center of it all, a round bar rests as the focal point, encouraging residents and visitors alike to gather together over creative libations and lively music.

With a design that appeals to the current climate, the hotel is open-air, encouraging breezy, outdoor living. “In a way, the design anticipated the needs of the current environment, so we’re able to accommodate what people are looking for right now: contactless check-in, outdoor spaces and a do-it-yourself ethos,” says Lightstone Group President Mitchell Hochberg, the developer behind the hotel. “We always stayed true to the roots of the Moxy brand, letting guests curate their own experience while they escape reality for a few days in South Beach—and the icing on the cake is that it’s all at an attractive price point. That’s an idea with a timeless appeal.”





Guest suite at the Moxy featuring oceanfront views

Drawing inspiration from Mexico City, Oaxaca and Havana, the hotel’s food and beverage programming highlights the robust flavors of Miami, Mexico and the Caribbean with six unique concepts. Bar Moxy serves as the lobby bar, a place to meet and mingle; Los Buenos, an all-day bodega and taco stand featuring everything from tacos to breakfast bowls and specialty coffees; Serena, an enchanting rooftop bar and restaurant set on a lush terrace with an enticing menu of shareable dishes and handcrafted cocktails; The Upside, the eighth-floor rooftop bar; Como Como, a marisqueria and raw bar centered around a wood- and charcoal-fired grill utilizing Mexican techniques; and Mezcalista, a sexy and private mezcal lounge found only through a discreet entrance.

To complete the one-of-a-kind experience offered at the Moxy, the hotel also features an eclectic mix of cultural and lifestyle programming, with #SWEATatMOXY fitness classes, movie screenings, weekly live music series and so much more.





Playful lounge and poolside seating options on the eighth-floor rooftop

Arriving in style and promising anything but the ordinary, Miami welcomes its newest member with open arms. Drink in hand, adventures awaiting with endless possibilities, we’re ready to enter the fantastical world #attheMoxy. 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305.600.4292, @moxysouthbeach