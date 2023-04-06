Sneak A Peak At Mugler's H&M Collection, Coming To Stores May 11

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Style & Beauty

Mugler at the mall? The legendary French fashion label is coming to an H&M near you!

Mugler and H&M have announced a thoughtful, fashion-forward collaborative collection, set to hit stores on May 11, and we’ve got a sneak peak at the official look-book.

Featuring womenswear, menswear and gender fluid options in Mugler’s signature bold silhouettes, the collection sets a striking tone and takes H&M’s cache to runway heights.

“Casey and the Mugler team have been incredibly generous in offering up so many of the house’s classics and signatures, which shoppers will recognise from the runway and red carpet,” Creative advisor at H&M Ann-Sofie Johansson is quoted in a press release. “The collection encapsulates the H&M ethos of sharing great fashion and democratizing design. Every piece is an icon.”

Womenswear pieces include baggy jeans, nylon and denim bonded thong jeans, leather jackets and trench coats, eye-catching embellishments, fine tailored details and spiral multi seaming, as well as illusion catsuits, leggings and cut-out bodysuits. Mugler’s iconic oversized shoulders and cinched waists are all over this collection, bringing a level of feminine sophistication to every look.

The menswear pieces offer leather styles, denim jackets, see-through print tops and corseted tanks, playing with and pushing the masculine edge. Meanwhile, sheer gloves and tights, bags, scarves, earrings and necklaces in a variety of shapes and designs are meant to be worn across gender identities.

“This collection is a watershed moment for the house of Mugler—a chance for us to celebrate our history and the pieces that we are beloved for today,” Casey Cadwallader, Creative Director of Mugler, is quoted in a press release. “The collaboration includes many of our signatures, from catsuits and bodycon dresses to tailoring, denim and beautiful, bold jewelry and accessories.”

The H&M x Mugler collection even revisits pieces of the Mugler archive, taking cues from the label’s most celebrated looks of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Those vintage pieces are printed with a special label that bears Thierry Mugler’s signature, and include a black velvet dress with a shaped waist and puffed sleeves, a lace corset dress, a skirt suit with piercing details, and an acidic green tailored jacket.

Thierry Mugler founded the brand in 1974 and immediately became known for his futuristic, avant-garde designs. Mugler quickly gained recognition in the fashion industry for his unique style, and his designs have been worn by numerous celebrities and featured in high-fashion magazines.

Mugler's designs are bold and dramatic, known for their provocative and often controversial designs that challenge conventional notions of beauty and gender norms.

Over the years, the brand has expanded into various product lines, including fragrances, accessories, and cosmetics. Mugler's fragrances have become particularly popular, with the brand's signature scent, Angel, becoming one of the best-selling perfumes in the world.

Cadwallader has headed the house since 2018 and continues to push the boundaries of Mugler's avant-garde aesthetic while keeping the brand relevant and accessible to a new generation of fashion lovers.

The look-book for the Mugler H&M collection was photographed by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens. The cast includes fashion icons, musical talents, and diverse models, highlighting the spirit of Mugler's community.

The Mugler H&M collection will be available at hm.com and in select stores from May 11. See more of the collection look-book below.