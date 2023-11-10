Museum Of Graffiti To Host Annual Artists Dinner At EAST Miami

By: Grier Calagione By: Grier Calagione | | Culture Lifestyle Art Community

Doc TC5, Brooklyn Wins (2023)

Miami Art Week is nearing the corner, and it’s kicking off with the Museum of Graffiti’s Annual Artists Dinner hosted by EAST Miami. Opening Dec. 5, the dinner at Tea Room will unveil the exhibition inspired by American comic book culture. Guests will walk through a gallery of celebrated comic icons, including Batman.

Guests can expect an eccentric dinner highlighting the convergence of comic and art, crafted Asian cuisine and creative cocktails. Tea Room is a Hong-Kong inspired speakeasy located on EAST Miami’s 40th floor. With popular dishes including Bang Bang Shrimp and Thai Lobster Salad, the menu is sure to impress. Maker’s Mark has partnered with the event to feature specialty cocktails as a stride toward their goal of promoting artists that challenge the protocol and make their own unique mark.

With works dating back to the ‘90s, the showcase will include iconic graffiti and street artists like Seen, Crash, Erni Valdes, Doc TC5 and Berlin’s 1UP Crew. The Museum of Graffiti’s curated collection will display pieces of heroes and villains side by side. Displayed works include Seen’s 2022 piece “Batman” and Crash’s 1991 piece “Fantastic 4.” The annual dinner will provide a space for the celebration of the nation's fastest growing art form.

Located in Wynwood, the Museum of Graffiti is dedicated to preserving and displaying street art and is the first art museum in the world to have done so. It celebrates the genre’s unique style by hosting interactive exhibitions, special events and routinely rotating their displays in an attempt to educate the public on the cultural phenomenon of graffiti.