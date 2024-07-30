The Museum Of Ice Cream Is Opening A Permanent Miami Location

Lifestyle,

The saying goes, “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.” Now, the world-famous interactive and multisensory experience, the Museum of Ice Cream, is opening a sweet and permanent location at Miami Worldcenter in Downtown Miami.



Photo Courtesy: Museum of Ice Cream

Experience the museum’s globally sweet experience, spearheaded by Maryellis Bunn and Manish Vora. Following the Museum of Ice Cream’s 2018 Miami pop-up, the permanent spot is infused with the city’s international flavor. Guests can enjoy unlimited sweets and treats while exploring the 14,000-square-foot interactive playground.

Designed to resemble a 1960s luxury airline, the museum's two floors offer guests a world of endless possibilities. Guests can experience various games and interactive elements while discovering the rich history of ice cream. The museum pays tribute to Miami’s vibrant and magnetic energy and honors the love of ice cream.



Photo Courtesy: Museum of Ice Cream

Splash into the renowned sprinkle pool while floating in a layer of sprinkles inspired by the iconic Versace Mansion. For the cherry on top of your visit, explore the beautiful on-site cafe serving experimental and ice cream-infused cocktails and incredible ice cream products and souvenirs at the Museum of Ice Cream’s gift shop.

The Museum of Ice Cream will take guests on a whimsical and transportive journey to rediscover their inner child. It offers games, sprinkles and, of course, unlimited ice cream.



Photo Courtesy: Museum of Ice Cream

Opening Sept. 6, tickets are available starting July 30 online. For tickets and more information, visit the website.