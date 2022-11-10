Museum Of Ice Cream Returns To Miami Beach With Fabulous Party At The Historic Hotel Greystone

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Food & Drink Style & Beauty

Missed the iconic Museum of Ice Cream? The museum is returning to Miami Beach after nearly four years to throw one of the most fabulous weekend-long pool parties the city has ever seen at the historic Art Deco Hotel Greystone.

See Also: Simone Biles Becomes Celebrity Beyond's Godmother, Continuing The Brand's Tradition Of Embracing Growth And Women's Empowerment

The Museum of Ice Cream will transform the picturesque rooftop pool at the Hotel Greystone into a pink, ice cream-filled paradise with sprinkles on top on Nov. 19 and 20.

"Hotel Greystone's significant positioning in the heart of South Beach, along with their unique style and sense of aesthetic appeal, makes them a perfect partner for Museum of Ice Cream to bring to life the imagination, joy and wonder that the brand represents," said a Museum of Ice Cream representative.



Experience the museum's well-known installations while lounging by the pool, where an abundance of pink palm trees and dangling banana-like sculptures transform the rooftop pool deck into a pleasant haven. Splash into the water-filled, life-size "sprinkle pool" at the Museum of Ice Cream, which is brought to life by an interactive layer of floating sprinkles on the pool's surface. You can also indulge in some Blue Bell ice cream, dance off that extra scoop to live DJ music, and sit on inflatable sprinkle floaties for the cutest, most adorable moment.

Indulge in cool, expertly crafted beverages from some of Miamians' favorite brands, like Tito's Vodka, Frangelico Liqueur, Grand Marnier Cognac, or MurMur Rum, when it's time to take a break from the sugar rush. You can also be inspired to be kind by choosing a vibrant, crystal-cut beaded bracelet from the Little Words Project.

Each day will feature two sensationally sweet sprinkle parties: an Afternoon Escape from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for $55 and a Sunset Soiree from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for $85. Tickets for each party are sold separately and are available for purchase now by clicking here. The Hotel Greystone is located at 1920 Collins Ave in Miami Beach. It is an adults-only, effortlessly sophisticated boutique hotel with a unique vantage point of a pool deck overlooking the historic Collins Ave.

The Museum of Ice Cream turns ideas and dreams into spaces that inspire imagination and creativity. The brand, owned by Firuge8, is intended to be a culturally diverse environment and community that encourages human connection and imagination through the universal power of ice cream. For additional information, visit the website.