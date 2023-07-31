Must-Try Restaurants In Miami For When All You Want Is Appetizers

By: Robert Lovi and Sarah Finkel By: Robert Lovi and Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

There is nothing more satisfying than enjoying a delicious meal at a great restaurant, but sometimes all you want is something filling enough to make you happy while you're dining solo or enjoying someone else's company. Some appetizers are just as hearty as an entree or a full meal, offering the opportunity to sample a wide variety of the restaurant's cuisine. Below, find six must-try Miami restaurants that serve some of the most satiating appetizers for when you don't want a full meal.

Maü Miami

3252 NE 1st Ave / Website

Maü Miami's elevated Mediterranean cuisine honors Greek food and culture with a concise menu of appetizers, soups and salads. There are classic and traditional dishes and updated interpretations that combine Miami produce with Greek flavor. One of their must-try appetizers is their refreshing Coconut Ceviche (snapper, papaya, lime), which guarantees a flavor explosion! Other delectable appetizers suitable for a mid-day snack include their Blackened Mahi Tacos and Gambas al Ajillo (large prawns, white wine, garlic).

Issabella’s

1022 Lincoln Road / Website

Issabella's encourages guests to share an assortment of European dishes from Spain, Greece and Italy. The Gambas al Ajillo with shrimp, roasted garlic, chili and olive oil and the Grilled Spanish Octopus prepared with nduja aioli, romesco, potatoes and Calabrian chili oil are two of the many highlights of the Mediterranean-inspired menu at Issabella's.

Balan's

901 S Miami Ave / Website

Balan's in Mary Brickell Village offers Modern-European bistro bites like Lamb Meatballs and Ahi Tuna Tartare made with Umeboshi Aioli, Togarashi spice, citrus gelee, radish, cilantro and served with sesame rice crackers to complement its specialty crafted cocktails.

Mamey At THesis Hotel

1350 S. Dixie Highway, Coral Gables / Website

Mamey at Thesis Hotel highlights the exotic flavors and spices found in Asia, French Polynesia and the Caribbean. The Ghee Roasted Plantains, helmed by Chef Niven Patel, is a delicious appetizer cooked and served with a creamy tamarind yogurt and topped with coconut, cilantro and crispy chickpea. Another fan favorite is the White Truffle & Brie Grilled Cheese, a cheesy dish served with a sweet Florida Mango Jam for dipping on Sullivan Street Bread.

Orno At THesis Hotel

1350 S. Dixie Highway, Coral Gables / Website

Orno, located within THesis Hotel, delivers an authentic farm-to-table experience by sourcing produce from Chef Niven Patel's farm, Rancho Patel. The wood-fired culinary creations on the Orno menu include the Vadouvan Cauliflower, served with crème fraîche and seasoned with green apple, Aleppo pepper and lemon.

Le Chick Miami

310 NW 24th St. / Website

Le Chick invites you to skip dinner and stop at the bar for some delicious appetizers like their famous buttermilk fried chicken, which is served wiith spicy maple syrup and house-made ranch. The Grilled Spanish Octopus served with avocado puree, confit potatoes, zatar aioli and grilled tomato is another must-order appetizer.