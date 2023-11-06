Have The Ultimate Getaway At Mustique's Captivating Villas

By: Nick Remsen By: Nick Remsen | | Travel

MUSTIQUE’S VILLAS ARE SPONTANEOUS, ECLECTIC AND ENDLESSLY CHIC. MOST OF THEM CAN BE RENTED, TOO.



The Beach House, available for rent on Mustique island PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MUSTIQUE COMPANY

There is something endlessly alluring about Mustique, the privately held island that is technically part of the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, but that feels like a stand-alone world unto itself. It has been called a billionaire playground, which is true to many extents (home prices on the island start in the multi-millions and require constant, expensive upkeep). But its magnetism isn’t on account of dollar signs, per se. No. Mustique’s charm is somewhere in the confluence of its lush nature (steep jungles, brilliant silver-moon beaches, eye-watering sunsets) and social spontaneity—you can be one of the said billionaires. Still, you might tool around the island in old flip-flops and a weather-worn 4x4, dropping into open-door cocktails on someone’s wildly beautiful terrazzo terrace.



Exterior view of Obsidian villa, referred to as the island’s “best-kept secret” PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MUSTIQUE COMPANY

Home to Mick Jagger, Tommy Hilfiger and many other notable names, Mustique operates uniquely.

There are just over 100 villas on the island. The number is all that will likely ever be permitted. Many owners opt into The Mustique Company’s rental program, where their properties are available for week-long periods. And, stylistically, there’s a lot of architectural eclecticism on the island. This dynamism is part of that aforementioned draw—the homes on Mustique feel dream-like and spontaneous (even though they can take a decade or more to complete, given the challenges of the island’s remoteness).

Here, we've rounded up some of our favorite Mustique villas, from a modern Italian masterpiece to a lower-key, classic Caribbean hideaway. Give the island a try; it's an experience that will stay with you for a while, and you never know who you might bump into on one of those 4x4s.

PANGOLIN

As one of the largest properties by land area on Mustique, the hilltop Pangolin is one of the island’s literal crown jewels. The traditional Caribbeanstyle 8-bedroom home was recently renovated, too, and features easygoing yet super chic updates by the renowned Annabelle Selldorf, along with better-than-postcard views. Furthermore, Pangolin is the only villa in Mustique with a rental fee that includes all meals and beverages—a perfect one-stop shop.



The Pangolin villa features expansive waterfront views that make the experience all the more special. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MUSTIQUE COMPANY

TOUCAN HILL

Another high point in Mustique: Toucan Hill, a Morocco-inspired diamond perched atop one of the island’s southern peaks. 4-bedroom Toucan Hill is kitschy in all the right ways, with Moorish influences, pops of jewel-toned color throughout, and, perhaps, the best infinity pool in town.



HUMMINGBIRD

Hummingbird is one of those rare, incredibly sexy homes that take your breath away yet cause your brain to scramble, asking: ‘How did they ever finish this place?’. Built into a vertiginous slope that looks southward over the sea, this Paolo Piva-designed, 7-bedroom standout is awash in sand-hued travertine, ample social areas and perfectly angled vignettes. There’s even a little guesthouse further down the hill, and the primary bedroom has its own plunge pool.



OBSIDIAN

Fans of Obsidian keep coming back for its understated charm. It is one of the island’s original villas, and the Mustique Company calls it a “best-kept secret.” Put simply, this 6-bedroom house has good bones–it just feels right, and, on top of that, it’s quite sophisticated in its traditional look. Soak up its quaintness. The experience is no less luxurious because of it.

THE BEACH HOUSE

The Beach House is for those who might be a little more adventurous or open-minded when it comes to high-end travel. It’s made entirely of bamboo, and it’s built into a steep cliff overlooking Gelliceaux Bay. There’s an incredible shabbychicness about it. Think: the aroma of its dried wood, the feeling that there are decades worth of sand strewn from bare feet in the floorboards, and a similar sense that, come nighttime, there’s been more than a few spilled Champagne glasses. It’s fabulous and unique. In the mornings, take a funicular ride down to the bay for a dip.