Mutra Brings Middle Eastern Elegance To Miami's Food Scene

Blending heritage with innovation, Mutra invites diners on a sensory journey through bold flavors, masterful techniques and a deeply personal culinary legacy.



Mutra serves kosher Middle Eastern dishes. PHOTO BY N.A. PHOTOGRAPHY

Tucked away in Miami’s vibrant culinary scene, Mutra is a dining experience where heritage meets innovation. Named after executive chef and owner Raz Shabtai’s grandmother, Mutra—meaning “rain of blessings”— celebrates the rich culinary traditions of Jerusalem while embracing modern techniques. With a farm-to-table ethos, Shabtai reinterprets Levantine, Galilean, and Baladi flavors through a contemporary lens. “For Mutra, we’re taking the traditional dishes that we grew up on, food that my grandmother made and we ate as kids and making something new from it,” says the chef. His menu is an exploration of bold yet refined flavors, offering guests a taste of the familiar, reimagined.



Israeli-born owner and executive chef Raz Shabtai PHOTO BY N.A. PHOTOGRAPHY

Every dish tells a story, from the beet 3 ways salad with vegan tzatziki and torched beets to the indulgent chicken liver dreaming to become foie gras, finished with silan date honey and pistachio crumble. The intimate 60-seat dining space, designed around an open kitchen, fosters an immersive connection between guests and the culinary craft. Whether seated at the bar or gathered at the family-style captain’s table, each visit is a curated experience, heightened by Shabtai’s hand-selected music and cozy ambiance. At its heart, the restaurant is a tribute to Mutra herself—her image, taken on her wedding day, serves as a reminder of the legacy Shabtai honors with every plate. 2188 NE 123 St., Miami,@mutra_miami



Menu dishes are a reflection of chef and owner Raz Shabtai’s tradition. PHOTO BY N.A. PHOTOGRAPHY

The intimate dining space features an open kitchen. PHOTO BY N.A. PHOTOGRAPHY