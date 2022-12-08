Get To Know Nafessa Williams As She Embarks On Her Latest Role

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | People

ACTRESS NAFESSA WILLIAMS (@NAFESSAWILLIAMS) EMBARKS ON HER LATEST ROLE IN THE WHITNEY HOUSTON BIOPIC, I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY, AND SHARES HOW SHE’S PRIORITIZING HER MENTAL HEALTH.





PHOTO BY DWAYNE ROGERS

Tell us about your upcoming role in Whitney Houston’s biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. How did you land this role, and what drew you to the project?

I play the best friend and confidante to Whitney Houston, Robyn Crawford. What drew me to this movie was Whitney Houston. I’m a huge fan and have been since I was a little girl. I also felt a really special chemistry with Naomi Ackie during my audition, so that was exciting. I also love the script, which is a beautiful celebration of Whitney’s life and legacy.

Do you find any similarities between yourself and your character, Robyn?

Yes, Robyn and I are both Sagittariuses, which gave me a lot of insight into who she is, her personality, etc. We both love really hard and lead with loyalty. Robyn carries great positive energy, and I try to lead with that as well.

PHOTO BY DWAYNE ROGERS

What did you do to prepare for the role?

I did as much research as I possibly could. I watched interviews of Robyn, studied photos and sound, whatever I could to capture her essence and physicality. I had a lot of fun going back to the ’90s and even late ’80s, listening to the music of that time. I created a dope ’80s/’90s playlist that I’d listen to every day in my trailer and even on set.

Tell us about your business endeavor, Y-FEAR. What success have you seen since launching the brand? What was your goal in creating it?

I created my brand Y-Fear with the intention to motivate and inspire people to tap into their mental wellness and prioritize it into their lifestyle and daily routines. I’m at a place in my life where my mental wellness is my top concern. I also love fashion, and typically I’m in sweats or streetwear headed to and from set. So I thought this was the perfect opportunity to merge the two together. I not only want people to look fly while wearing Y-Fear, but I also want them to think fly!



PHOTO BY DWAYNE ROGERS

Best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

I know it sounds simple, but the best advice I’ve ever been given is to be myself. Our uniqueness as individuals is what makes us different. No one else in this world can be me, and that is my superpower.