SUMMER IS OFFICIALLY HERE, AND PROFESSIONAL TENNIS STAR NAOMI OSAKA CHATS ON ALL THINGS SKINCARE AND HER SUNCARE LINE, KINLÒ.

PHOTO COURTESY OF KINLO

Emerging as one of the top tennis champions of our time, Naomi Osaka (@naomiosaka) knows a thing or two about spending time outside. After experiencing a painful sunburn at the Australian Open, the tennis star was inspired to create KINLÒ (@kinloskin), designed for melanin-rich skin. Working to educate others on the importance of sun protection, we chat with the world-class athlete to learn more about this project and all her skincare tips.

What inspired you to create your skincare line?

I felt inspired to start KINLÒ in 2021. I always thought having melanated skin meant I wasn’t as susceptible to sunburns, but after doing some research, I learned that the sun could have the same harmful effects on melanated skin as lighter skin tones. Did you know people of color have a lower skin cancer survival rate than their white counterparts? That scary statistic motivated me to launch KINLÒ. I feel so lucky to work with the A-Frame team to bring a brand to life that is actively raising awareness around sun protection for all.

What does the name KINLÒ mean to you?

It was vital that my Haitian and Japanese heritage were represented in the brand. Both ‘Kin’ and ‘Lo’ translate to ‘Gold’ in Haitian Creole and Japanese. Since gold is one of my favorite colors, I wanted to include it in the brand name and on all of our packaging.





A range of products, including hydrating golden mist, lip balm, sunscreen and eye cream PHOTO COURTESY OF KINLO

What does your day-to-day skincare regimen look like?

The most important part of my skincare regimen is putting on KINLÒ’s golden rays SPF 50+ sunscreen daily to protect from UVA/UVB rays and keep my skin looking glowy! The product has a sheer, tinted glow that livens up the complexion! I also use KINLÒ’s hydrating facial oil every night before bed to moisturize my skin, especially if I’ve been in the sun. Depending on how dry I am, I use the oil on its own or mixed in with my moisturizer.

What was the creation process like?

When we were creating KINLÒ’s products, I learned so much about different ingredients that go into skincare products that make for powerful formulas. I’m so proud of all the natural, plant-based products we use in our line and science-backed ingredients, too. Combining certain botanicals and skin-happy ingredients like niacinamide, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and more results in products that provide instant benefits but also help improve complexion over time. Many of KINLÒ’s products target issues specific to POC, so I love that our products help with that and are affordable so everyone has access to great skincare.

How has this process changed how you approach your skincare and beauty?

While I always knew SPF was important, it was never the center of my skincare routine. Now, I can’t imagine leaving the house without it. I used to think I understood skincare, but now I look at it with a completely different lens and more of a focus on long-term skincare versus what I need to do just to get out the door.



Naomi Osaka applies the hydrating golden mist. PHOTO COURTESY OF KINLO

What is the best skincare advice you received?

Stay hydrated and wear SPF! There is no better way to keep your skin looking glowy. Water is the key to overall health—hydration starts inside.