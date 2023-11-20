11 Rapid Fire Holiday Questions With Naomi Watts

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture, Entertainment,

Naomi Watts, currently on Modern Luxury's latest issue, took the time to answer 11 holiday-themed rapid fire questions.

See Also: Naomi Watts Is Rewriting The Narrative On Aging

Watts gives us an insight on her favorite traditions, dishes and more. Read our Q&A below.

Favorite holiday dish?

Stuffing that I make myself with chestnuts and lots of herbs and garlic, and I put it sometimes in the bird and sometimes I do a separate dish, or both. I also really love making potato gratin, which isn't traditionally Thanksgiving-esque, but it's just a good thing you can do to get ahead and do it like a couple of days before even if you have to save time.

Favorite holiday tradition?

Having tons of friends over, family, extended family and playing games. I love when people are just putting all the work aside, putting their phones aside and they are just playing all kinds of word games or Charades, by the fire. Love that.

Favorite holiday cocktail?

I would say a warm drink is always nice on holiday times, like a mulled wine, cinnamon stick, and some herbs in there.

Favorite holiday treat?

Sticky toffee pudding. Love that. Can't make it but definitely will order it with lashings of ice cream or cream, clotted cream. Maybe custard if it's good.

Favorite holiday movie?

The Wizard of Oz, obviously.

Favorite holiday song?

Frank Sinatra, a bit of Bing [Crosby], you name it, Beatles.

New Year's Eve: stay in or go out?

Stay in, obviously.

Champagne or caviar?

Champagne.

Pie or cake?

Pie.

Snow or beach?

That's a toss-up, that's a tough one, but I think the beach.

Best way to spend the holidays?

With plenty of family, friends, playing games, sitting by the fire, debate everything and maybe just stay up until the wee hours of the night and have late mornings together. Love it.

Editor's note: This interview had been condensed and edited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Luxury (@modernluxury)