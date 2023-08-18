PR Maven Nathalie Moar Lets Us In On Her Secrets For Success

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture People Feature

CEO of Moar Magic Nathalie Moar has spearheaded the career of Sean “Diddy” Combs as his powerhouse publicist for more than two decades. Navigating his return to music while helping build his entrepreneurial empire, her PR dexterity has been essential to one of entertainment’s biggest power players and she gave us the inside scoop on how she does at all. Read below from Moar on work-life balance, they key to sustaining ambition and working with the Hollywood elite.

How do you ensure that you are set up for success throughout the year?

Embracing the fast-paced nature of this industry, I thrive under pressure, ensuring I am always available and ready to support my clients, even during unconventional hours as news happens 24/7. Nevertheless, I have come to understand that sustainable success is achieved through a delicate balance. Prioritizing self-care, spending time with friends and family and recognizing the importance of rest are vital components that fortify me, enabling me to consistently deliver my best work every single day.

You’ve previously said that for the rest of your life, you will always want to learn and grow. Why is self-evolution important for a successful career as a publicist?

In my view, continuous self-evolution is an integral facet of achieving success as a publicist. While I firmly believe in my abilities and ambitions, I also welcome moments of self-doubt as they fuel my desire to learn, evolve and expand my horizons. Embracing new knowledge and constantly seeking improvement empowers me to approach my career with unwavering confidence and innovative ideas. Speaking up fearlessly and thinking boldly have proven to be catalysts in inspiring others and carving a path to unforeseen opportunities.

Your career has brought you into various industries. Is there a difference between your approach to strategizing for entertainment versus politics?

At the heart of my approach lies the art of storytelling—a universal element that transcends industries. Whether it's entertainment, music, fashion or beauty, the essence of my methodology remains consistent: crafting narratives that resonate with audiences. My journey, starting from the ground up while working with challenging brands has nurtured my creativity and honed my ability to strategize effectively. This adaptive and holistic approach to a narrative has been the cornerstone of my success across diverse fields.

Alongside Diddy, you have an impressive portfolio of celebrity clients across your career. What is key to developing successful strategies when working with the bold personalities of Hollywood?

Working alongside Mr. Combs for over two decades has granted us an intuitive understanding of each other. It's a relationship built on trust and an understanding of his vision. This level of trust becomes the basis of success when collaborating with any talent. My clients place their trust in me, knowing I am committed to delivering exceptional work and tangible results, which further strengthens our partnerships.

On Instagram, you said your drive and determination is your superpower. How do you keep that drive and determination fueled after working decades in an infamously tiring industry?

My drive and determination are the life force that propels my success. While the industry can be demanding, my love for what I do eclipses any obstacles. With an entrepreneurial spirit ingrained in my leadership approach, I continually explore new business ideas and strive to elevate our work to unprecedented heights, leaving a lasting impact on the industry and those we serve.

Do you have a career highlight so far that you are most proud of?

I am fortunate to have had many career highlights that have brought me great joy and fulfillment. Each of these milestones represents significant moments of growth and accomplishment. It is difficult to single out just one, but if I had to choose, I would say that leading the press efforts for the MTV Video Music Awards for seven consecutive years holds a special place in my heart. Moreover, my collaboration with visionary figures like Ian Schrager and Philippe Starck, leading to the successful launch of several exceptional hotels, was a transformative journey that redefined luxury and hospitality. These projects allowed me to immerse myself in the world of design and innovation.

Equally significant was my work with iconic fashion houses such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Missoni, where strategic communication and celebrity partnerships amplified the brands.

Additionally, spearheading the global press for MAC Cosmetics, making the brand one of the top makeup brands and my work with the MAC AIDS Fund campaigns and facilitating deals with powerful female icons at MAC Cosmetics were immensely rewarding experiences. Making a positive impact on an important cause while working with influential personalities highlighted the power of communication.

Also, my collaboration with Mr. Combs for many years of building his brand, public persona and iconic campaigns—such as VOTE OR DIE and Diddy Runs the City, helping launch both Sean John’s Unforgivable and I Am King fragrances, various Cîroc Vodka variants, the Bad Boy Reunion Tour, the documentary Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story and many albums—has been a journey of growth and success. Witnessing the enduring impact of his efforts on culture and society has been truly humbling.

Finally, the recent launch of Empower Global by Combs Global, an immersive e-commerce platform supporting Black-owned businesses, represents a profound step forward in promoting inclusivity and representation in the business landscape. This project reflects my dedication to elevating underrepresented voices and creating positive change. Each of these career highlights has instilled in me a sense of pride and gratitude. They are a testament to the power of storytelling, strategic communication and the impact one can have on industries, audiences and the world at large.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

