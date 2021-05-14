Nathalie Nicole Smith Reveals the Secrets to Successful Personal Branding in Becoming a Brand

By: Karishhma Ashwin | May 14, 2021 | Sponsored Post

One of the most important tools an entrepreneur can have is the right mindset. With perseverance and believing in one’s self, you can make the impossible possible. Building a business also includes building a brand, a concept Nathalie Nicole Smith is very familiar with.

From the tender age of five, Nathalie has strived for success. A native of Silver Spring, Md, she stayed close to home as she pursued an education that led to the historic Howard University. In 2010, Nathalie graduated with a double major in business and communications.

Putting her degree to very good use, Nathalie began her career as a makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics before branching into mentoring and tutoring youths in Washington D.C. Today, she is a well-known figure in the beauty and wellness industry. In 2011, Nathalie founded the online eco-beauty company Plush Beauty, followed by its affiliates Plush Rx and Plush Enterprises.

In 2015, Nathalie partnered with Total Life Changes and joined a campaign to help 1,000 nearby families get healthier and make a substantial income during this process. With this experience of health, beauty, and success mentoring, Nathalie added a new chapter to her resume in 2019: a #1 best-selling author.

The self-made entrepreneur took her endeavors to another level with the release of her book, Becoming a Brand. In this title, Nathalie discusses how to build and market your own brand. The book delves into 12 keys to building a personal brand for both men and women. With this book, Nathalie has discovered a passion for helping women across the globe find the confidence to seek independence and financial freedom by launching their own businesses.

Nathalie’s motivation is truly infectious, yet it is her greatest tool in achieving the goal of helping others feel free. Six-figure lifestyles are possible, and Nathalie is determined to help people turn this dream into a reality.