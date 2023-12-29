The 5 Best Coffee Spots In Miami's Design District

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink

Normally, you'll find us capping our caffeine intake at two (or three) cups, but catch us on a coffee-crazed stroll in the Design District and we might just sneak in an extra dose. It’s totally not like we need those espresso shots to function or anything. But since coffee is a much-appreciated daily luxury, consuming it in style is only a given—cue this list of posh cafes in Miami’s fashionable Design District. Go ahead and treat yourself to a cappuccino as trendy as the bag you just bought at Dior.

Baccarat Boutique BBar & Lounge

It doesn’t get more sophisticated than enjoying your frothy cappuccino engulfed in Baccarat, surrounded by sparkling Baccarat crystal. Coffee is a precious commodity and deserves to be served in appropriately fitting dishware. Expect the menu offerings to be just as elevated.

Dior Café

A coffee lover and fashionista’s dream, Dior Café on the rooftop terrace of the Dior women’s boutique is your go-to destination for a lavish caffeine fix (with a Dior logo stamp of approval atop the foam). Imagine stepping foot in a swanky jungle, complete with lush vegetation and 3D animal sculptures covered in Toile de Jouy print.

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

If you’re lucky enough to score a reservation at this blue-and-white-splashed Mykonos replica, toast with some authentic Turkish coffee and a sweet Turkish delight—all while basking in the garden terrace where the people-watching is immaculate.

Sabal

Located in the vibrant Mia Market food hall, Sabal takes its coffee roasting very seriously as the resident café in the mecca of vendors. Chase Rodriguez from Vice City Bean partnered with Counter Culture to present an impressive menu of fine espresso, cold brews, ready-brews, and single-origin pour-overs.

Sante Fe

New in town, Sante Fe Cafe boasts a sleek coffee bar and a refreshing space for ordering a quick bite. Its outdoor patio allows for peaceful consumption of your favorite espresso order, which tends to come in ultra-modern glass mugs.