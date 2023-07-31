The Most Pawr-fect Hotels For Your Pup This National Dog Day

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle Travel

With National Dog Day nearing the corner, traveling with your pup is made easy at these six pawr-fect South Florida hotels that cater to both you and your pet's needs—the way it should be.

Arlo Wynwood

Arlo Wynwood welcomes up to two dogs or cats per room, each under 75 pounds. Along with providing water bowls and mats for your room, the hotel has also partnered with D.O.G. Hotels Wynwood to offer a free shuttle service to transport your pet to the dog day care center should they need a dose of entertainment. Arlo Wynwood charges a fee of $20 per pet each night of your stay.

The Balfour Hotel

Book the Ocean Sandy Paws offer at the Balfour Hotel to treat your pup to a goodie bag including a portable water bowl, toy, treat and doggy bags. By purchasing this package, the pet fee of $150 is waived for the length of your stay! Keep in mind that the Balfour Hotel allows dogs up to 40 lbs.

THesis Hotel

Your pet’s stay at THesis Hotel will be nothing short of luxurious, as the hotel provides comfortable beds for lounging and chic Paco & Lucia bowls for elegant dining. Your pet can tell the difference! Little treats from local bakery Bullie Bites will also be provided. As far as activities go, your furry friend will surely enjoy the hotel’s grassy areas and the spacious park across the street.

The Gabriel South Beach

For a $150 nonrefundable fee, bring your pet along to this luxury boutique hotel in South Beach where your four-legged bestie can join you in breathing in the ocean air and strolling along the sand. Your pet will thank you.

The Gabriel Miami

Located in Downtown Miami, the Gabriel Miami offers the ultimate vacation experience for pets under 65 lbs. Upon your arrival, your pet will receive a branded dog bowl, mat and luxurious dog bed, as well as a special evening treat included in your turndown service. Be sure to check out the hotel’s curated puppy itinerary, which includes suggested walking areas and pet-friendly dining options.

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

At the new Kimpton Shorebreak, there are no restrictions when it comes to the size, weight or breed of your pet—all are welcome at no extra charge. Talk about inclusive! To top it off, your pet will be greeted with all the amenities for a perfect stay, including a plush dog bed, water bowls, mats and doggy bags.