The National Hotel Debuts It Latest Concept: Martini Bar

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink drink

MARTINI BAR OPENS ITS DOORS AT MIAMI’S ICONIC NATIONAL HOTEL MIAMI BEACH.

Guests can enjoy the classic martini or other varieties, such as fruit-based martinis PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MARTINI BAR AT THE NATIONAL HOTEL MIAMI BEACH

Paying homage to yesteryear and the glitz and glam of its birth in the 1930s, Miami Beach’s historic National Hotel has debuted its latest concept: Martini Bar. Nodding to the cocktail that epitomized the Gatsby era, the namesake libation can be enjoyed in multiple varieties at the hot spot including a pear-flavored ’tini, Pear With Me (pear vodka, Amaretto, lemon, pear syrup and foam bitter), Hibiscus Beauty (hibiscus-infused vodka, St-Germain, lemon, ginger syrup and sage), espresso martini for a pick-me-up, and so much more. Complete with lush booths for intimate outings, dim lighting, brightly painted portraits of icons like Marilyn Monroe and David Bowie, and views of the longest infinity pool in South Florida, the space is all the more alluring. To complete the night out in the adults-only setting, head to Mareva 1939 just steps away for a decadent Spanish meal before or after your extra-dirty, extra-cold martini. Cheers! 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @nationalhotelmiamibeach



Find portraits of icons throughout the space. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MARTINI BAR AT THE NATIONAL HOTEL MIAMI BEACH