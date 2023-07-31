Where To Slurp The Best Oysters On National Oyster Day

    

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | July 31, 2023 | Food & Drink

The food of love, healing and spirituality, oysters are a versatile bunch and especially beloved in South Florida when waterfront dining is more common than not. In honor of National Oyster Day on Aug. 5, we’ve compiled a few of the best oyster offerings to pique your appetite, from the decadent to the basics.

Kiki on the River

Kiki on the River’s Sip & Slurp package is one for the books, pairing Perrier-Jouët Champagne Grand Brut with a dozen tableside-shucked oysters for $250. Views of the Miami River and a Greek island party vibe ensure your oyster experience is nothing short of grandiose.

Nikki Beach

At Nikki Beach, six oysters are served on the half shell over ice and mixed with whitefish, shrimp, red pepper and red onion, resulting in a mouthwatering oyster ceviche misto.

Serena at Moxy South Beach

Martini enthusiasts will appreciate Serena’s refined take on an oyster special, which pairs $2 oysters (minimum of three) with $10 dirty martinis.

Kaori

Enjoy west coast oysters shucked and served raw with Yuzu basil seeds, shiso mignonette and assorted Japanese seaweeds at Kaori during happy hour, when these bivalves are just $1 each.

YOT Bar & Kitchen

This marina-based Fort Lauderdale restaurant is offering $8 Grey Goose martinis and $3 oysters all day long, to ideally be consumed in its nautical outdoor patio that boasts views of some impressive superyachts.

Rivertail

Award-winning chef Jose Mendin’s Rivertail is your go-to for east and west coast oysters that rotate daily, served on ice with traditional sauces such as mignonette, cocktail and lemon.


Photography by: Cristian Gonzalez; Nikki Beach; Deyson Rodriguez; Kaori Miami; SFL Hospitality Group; Breakwater Hospitality Group