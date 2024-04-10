Celebrate National Pet Day At These Miami Spots

By: Zoe Schneider By: Zoe Schneider | | Lifestyle Events Community

They are called our furry friends for a reason, and this National Pet Day is the perfect opportunity to give your animal all the love and treats they deserve showing them the best time possible. Here are our top spots in Miami participating in the National Pet Day celebration.



Photo By Jordan Braun Photography

Ocean Social

The iconic Ocean Social at Eden Roc Miami Beach brings a pet-friendly oceanfront dining experience to South Beach. Humans and animals alike can enjoy upscale, unparalleled seaside dining. Indulge in masterfully crafted surf and turf with your pet by your side. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @oceansocialmiamibeach

Magic 13 Brewing Co.

As a go-to spot for craft beer, live entertainment, bites and more, the indoor-outdoor brewery invites guests and their furry friends to kick back and enjoy an evening of fun. With Key West-inspired outdoor seating and a full bar featuring thirteen beers, including Hazy IPA and Islander Lager, all those who seek a good time can relax knowing Magic 13 has got you and your four-legged companion covered. 340 NE 61 St., Miami, @magic13brewing

R House Wynwood

R House in Wynwood invites pets and their owners to enjoy dinner and programming together. The program includes lively drag performances paired with Latin American dining and an indoor-outdoor seating experience. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami, @rhousewynwood

Escape Rooftop Bar

Offering some of the best Intracoastal views in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Escape Rooftop Bar at the Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale provides you and your four-legged friend with a can’t-miss sunset view and dining experience. With a menu of craft cocktails, rosé and more, you and your pet are in for an indulgent evening. Pair your drinks with fresh salads or a gourmet burger, or if you prefer something more casual, stop in for lunch and have Prosciutto Bruschetta or Mussels Escabeche. 2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale, @escaperooftopbar

Baoshi Food Hall and Bar

The stylish and curated Baoshi food hall, bar and market features innovative Asian cuisine vendors alongside snacks, candles and sodas. Find yourself and your pup a spot at the cocktail bar and lounge, where you can choose from an extensive selection of craft cocktails, sakes, Japanese Whiskeys and more while basking in the company of your four-legged friend. 8525 Pines Blvd., @baoshifoodhall

Dog Walks with a View at Verde at PAMM

Located at the Pérez Art Museum, Miami Verde offers sweeping views of Biscayne Bay. This indoor-outdoor dining destination is perfect for your pooch. Complete with delicious culinary delights such as smoked salmon benedict or strawberry & sweet mascarpone pancakes, Verde offers the perfect opportunity for you and your furry friend to dine outside before taking a stroll at Maurice A. Ferré Park. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, @verdemiami

Negroni Midtown

Your pet deserves all the love for National Pet Day, and Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar’s dog menu serves delicious bites for your four-legged friend. Available for all outdoor seating areas, your pet can enjoy luxurious puppy chow selections, including chicken nigiri or beef tartare while you dine on happy hour bites and signature cocktails. 3201 Buena Vista Blvd., Miami, @negronimidtown

InterContinental Miami

Offering the Pets & Points package and featuring a spacious dog park and views of Biscayne Bay, InterContinental Miami is partnering with YumPup! and Hola from Lola to provide your beloved dog with a comfy pet bed on loan, complimentary food and water bowls, mats and snacks. Have the ultimate staycation and bring your animal along for the journey. Stays will also include goodies for your pet. With water bowls for the dogs and Dirty Dog Martinis and Mutt Mules for their chaperones, experience the Bayside Terrace like never before. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, @interconmiami

Arlo Wynwood

Welcoming up to two four-legged friends per room, Arlo Wynwood offers special services for your VIP (Very Important Pet). This National Pet Day, have a weekend getaway with your pup. Partnering with D.O.G Hotels Wynwood, Arlo is offering 10% off services for their customers, where your pet can kick back without their humans around, including a free luxury pet shuttle service to take them there in style. 2217 NW Miami Ct., @arlohotels

Upper Buena Vista

We all wish we could know what our pets are thinking, so for this National Pet Day, take your furry friend to this retail spot for a pet aura reading. Book an appointment here and then pop into Peek-a-Treat for some pet-friendly ice cream.



Photo By: Jordan Braun Photography