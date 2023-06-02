NCT's Jeno Lee Named Ferragamo's First Global Male Ambassador

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

Ferragmo has its first global male ambassador -- NCT member Jeno Lee.

"Jeno Lee's captivating personality and ability to connect with international young audiences, through his music, style and persona is exceptional. We’re driven by the same passion in our creativity and feel fortunate to have him join Ferragamo," the house's creative director Maximilian Davis said of why the artist is a fit for the maison.

"It is such an honor to be a global ambassador for Ferragamo, a brand with an incredible heritage, craftmanship and style. I am very excited to create a synergy with the brand and looking forward to disclosing our future projects ! Stay tuned on both of us," the K-pop star added of upcoming endeavors with Ferragamo.

Prior to the announcement, Lee had attended the fashion house's 2023 show in Milan and partnered with the brand on several occasions.

