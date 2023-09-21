Where To Get The Best Negronis in Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

Ah, the negroni. A liquid concoction of Italian sophistication. Some might say only the mature drinker can appreciate the bitter tang of this fashionable aperitif. Consisting of equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, the negroni embodies serious elegance in an old fashioned glass. For peak enjoyment, this classy cocktail should be sipped and savored before or after dinner, preferably while dressed in chic Italian linen. Now that you’re longing for a negroni, look no further than these ten popular bars for the best negronis in Miami.

Lost Boy

157 E Flagler St. / Website

Lost Boy Dry Goods is your true neighborhood bar that mixes their cocktails the classic way, yet with a dash of spice. Drawing from its Downtown roots, Lost Boy is a soulful hangout spot with a pool table, an old piano, and plenty of wood to go around—a welcome respite from the club-centric surrounding area. The mezcal negroni is the real star here, a well-balanced solution of strong and sweet, bitter and smokey. Instead of straight Campari, they use a house aperitif blend, paired with lo-fi sweet vermouth and hopped grapefruit.

Negroni Midtown

3201 Buena Vista Blvd. / Website

It’s only logical that a place with “negroni” in its name would make the negroni hit list. This Latin American hospitality brand has dubbed the negroni as cocktail royalty (rightfully so), creating an entire restaurant concept around the stylish bright orange drink. Their signature is the Negroni Sour, made of Campari, Bulldog gin, Cinzano rosso, grapefruit cordial, lemon juice, aquafaba, and angostura bitters. The aquafaba makes for a nice frothy texture, hence, the play on a Whiskey Sour. If the foam addition has you less than thrilled, worry not—you can always order an equally as fabulous standard negroni or one of their white negroni concoctions for a lighter alternative.

Beaker & Gray

2637 N Miami Ave. / Website

Ever fantasized about a rum negroni? Even if you haven’t, a sip of the Re-Pete at Wynwood’s Beaker & Gray will have you ordering round two in no time. Avua amburana is the key player in the negroni game, having aged in specialty wood indigenous to the forests of Latin America. The slightly woody and citrusy notes in the avua amburana are accentuated by the addition of cinnamon, and the bitterness of the Campari is offset by its sweetness. Throw in some pineapple and you have yourself a very happy hour in Wynwood’s vibrant quarters. We expect nothing less from the award-winning craft cocktail program at Beaker & Gray, which also serves up creative bites suitable for table sharing.

The Sylvester

3456 N Miami Ave. / Website

Brought to you by the same team behind Beaker & Gray, The Sylvester is a fun-loving lounge with flamingo wallpaper and velvet couches, hinting at traces of Central Perk from Friends. It’s the place you go to get comfy and cozy with your crew, while kicking back with a few excellent cocktails. It’s no surprise the rum negroni makes another appearance here, except this time with Santa Teresa 1796, a bold Venezuelan rum distilled from molasses with a slightly bitter, slightly sweet tang. Cheers to that.

Jaguar Sun

230 NE 4th St. / Website

There are few things in life more satisfying than house-made pasta served at a cocktail bar. Forget that pedestrian bar food doused in grease. Jaguar Sun in the X Miami building is a small but mighty Downtown bar and restaurant that just screams sultry sophistication. The Very Strong Baby is their negroni of choice, derived from Mexican rum, strawberry Campari, vermouth, pear eau de vie, and salt. It’s like a negroni and an Embassy cocktail joined forces, and we’re not mad about it. Even if you’re not ordering a main to go with your cocktail, you can’t pass up the opportunity to indulge in the Parker House Rolls—fluffs of pure magic.

The ScapeGoat

100 Collins Ave. / Website

Escape to negroni heaven at The ScapeGoat, an Ariete Hospitality Group establishment. It’s a lively, dimly-lit bar tucked away on a side street in the South of Fifth neighborhood—be warned, it can get quite noisy, but the energy is unmatched. The traditional negroni recipe is the move here and hits just right, as will any of the cocktails in their selection. Come here for your pre-dinner negroni fix while you wait for your table at a South of Fifth hotspot.

Margot Natural Wine Bar

21 SE 2nd Ave. / Website

Natural wines and low ABV drinks are currently trending, so it makes sense that our favorite Bar Lab duo (behind the legendary Broken Shaker) would add Margot to the ever-evolving Miami bar scene. What do you get when you mix natural wine with a fortified wine? The Ingraham Draft Negroni, a low ABV cocktail made of natural red wine, BroVo Jammy Sweet Vermouth, and Cappelletti, a sweeter version of Campari. Margot’s sleek interior glistens in warm orange hues, which we can’t help but assume is a sign from the negroni gods.

The Anderson

709 NE 79th St. / Website

Another Bar Lab favorite, The Anderson brings it back to the ‘80s with its friendly retro theme and throwback to the sound of the good ole days. You can experience a taste of multiple worlds by stepping outside to their tropical patio, The Shack, an homage to a Caribbean island. Here is where you’ll find the Tropical Italian, their negroni infused with Banana De Brasil and garnished with an orchid flower. How’s that for a funky twist?

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

237 20th St. Suite B / Website

Sweet Liberty is a straight-up South Beach classic without the South Beach drawbacks. It’s impossible not to have a fun time when entering its doors, a mood set by the pink neon sign reading “Pursue Happiness.” It’s hip. It’s creative. It’s wild. We’re also talking about the Banana Negroni, their take on the queen aperitif—a whiskey, Campari, and vermouth combo stirred with banana, Szechuan pepper, sesame oil, chocolate bitters, and smoke. Bring it on.

Champagne Bar

9011 Collins Ave. / Website

It’s hard to come by a classier haunt than Champagne Bar at Four Seasons’ The Surf Club, known for offering the largest selection of champagne in Miami. Prop yourself on one of the plush bar stools lining the emerald horseshoe bar and embrace the it-girl status you’ve now successfully claimed. Naturally, you’re sipping on a negroni, beautifully executed in true coastal Italian style thanks to Chef Michael White and Bar Manager Ashish Sharma. This is luxury living at its finest and it feels oh-so good.