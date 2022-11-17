By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

Neiman Marcus has a long history of philanthropic gifts, and this year is no different. The 2022 Fantasy Gifts are as charitable as they are extravagant. What’s more, this year’s selection is all about creating unforgettable and inimitable moments— perfectly fitting for Neiman Marcus’ holiday campaign, Make the Moment. Read on to see some of the most jaw-dropping gifts from the lineup.

Legendary Basketball Matchup with The Pippens

For the ultimate all-star moment, this experiential gift is offering the chance to play basketball against Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen, Jr. The gift includes a two-on-two shoot around and dinner with the Pippens, an autographed copy of Unguarded and a bourbon tasting with Scottie and his bourbon, Digits. All of the Pippen’s proceeds ($278,000) of the $333,333 price tag will be donated to Chi Prep Academy.

Custom Mini Golf Course

For $200,000, you can have your very own space-themed, nine-hole mini golf course installed by Sweet Tooth Hotel. The course is a true intergalactic journey with a sparkling shooting star at the first hole; the astronaut experiences at holes two and three; a seven-foot-tall rocket ship at hole four; a mysterious black hole at holes five and six and a new planet to be discovered at the final three holes. A $10,000 donation will be made to The Boys and Girls Clubs of America from the proceeds.

Barbie Maserati

Maserati took Barbiecore to an unparalleled level for the holidays. Retailing for $330,000, just two of the Barbie Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUVs are available exclusively in the U.S. In addition to the signature Barbie pink paint job, the car features custom features like an iridescent exterior topcoat, logo finishes, black full-leather seats accented with pink stitching and branded headrests with the unique “B” badge. Ten percent of the price will be donated to the Barbie Dream Gap Project.

Diamond Tiara

There’s a reason just one of these is available. Retailing for $3.2 million, the Carter Diamond Tiara is both a gift of glamor and history. The heirloom was crafted by the Parisian jewelry maison in 1935 and is made of 520 single-cut diamond of approximately 42.15 carats; 92 baguette diamonds of approximately 8.03 carats and, on the tip, an approximately 1.05-carat collet set, half-moon shaped diamond. Until now, the heirloom had been locked away in a private vault for 12 years and has never been offered for sale. A donation of $160,000 will be made to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

All four of these Fantasy Gifts are featured in The Christmas Book, Neminan Marcus’ impressive annual catalog dedicated to seasonal shopping. In addition, the Fantasy Gift lineup also includes a personalized scent and Paris trip with maison Franics Kurkdjian; a Hestan Napa Valley luxury experience; an exclusive polo Aspen experience and a trip and Christmas decorating experience with Jim Marvin.

In October, Neiman Marcus revealed the famed Fantasy Gifts at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. The evening also featured the unveiling of the 2022 Christmas Book and the launch of the Make the Moment holiday campaign.

Hosted by actor Tessa Thompson, the night was soundtracked to music by DJ Hart Denton and had bites from Neiman Marcus chef MaryBeth Boller.

Upon greetings from Santa Claus, guests were transported into a multi-floor luxury experience decorated with tasteful holiday decor and bountiful Christmas trees. Celebrities in attendance includes Lupita Nyong’o, Scottie Pippen Sr., Sheryl Lee Ralph, Colman Domingo, Folake Olowofoyeku, Kathy Hilton, Nafessa Williams, Midori Frances, Dia Nash, Ella Travolta, Matt Rogers, Angela Sarafyan, Joe Zee, Elysee Sanville, Tezza Barton and Marianna Hewitt, among others.

In addition to the mesmerizing Maserati and tiara, perhaps the most alluring part of the night was the upstairs gifting suite, which featured an abundance of glimmering accessories, trinkets and other lifestyle items. Guests marveled over pieces like the Judith Leiber x Kardashian-Jenner collection, which includes six personally designed bags from members of the family like Kendall Jenner’s doberman and Kim Kardashian’s alien-cosmic piece.

