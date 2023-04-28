Neiman Marcus And Balmain Team Up For 'Summer Set' Collection And Activation

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Get ready for summer with Neiman Marcus and Balmain.

The luxury department store and French fashion house have teamed up for a 1920s and sportswear-inspired capsule collection and activation called "Summer Set."

The line "[evokes] the spirit of idyllic days playing racquet sports," and has everything you need to go "from the tennis court to the boardroom," according to the press release.

A special immersive activation for the line at Neiman Marcus NorthPark in Dallas includes a mini tennis court alongside the boutique, and will run through May 8. The "Summer Set" collection, which includes handbags, women's shoes and ready-to-wear men's and women's pieces will be available online and in 14 stores.

“The relationships we have with our brand partners result in the creation of these unique activations that make life extraordinary for our customers. We saw tremendous success with the Balmain x Barbie collection last year and are excited to celebrate this new expression of their brand," Lana Todorovich, the chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus, said.

"Ever since Pierre Balmain’s first visit to Dallas—way back in 1947—Neiman Marcus and the house of Balmain have enjoyed a very special relationship. That' why I was so happy to create this summer collection that combines our shared passions for French heritage and Parisian savoir-faire with modern spins on classic summer-sport silhouettes," Olivier Rousteing, Balmain's creative director, said.

Check out all the pieces here!