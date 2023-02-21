Discover Three New Luxury Towers Coming To Miami

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | real estate

AS THE CITY SKYLINE CONTINUES TO SOAR, FIND YOUR HOME IN THE SKY AT ONE OF THESE PREMIER REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES THAT ARE WORTH THE INVESTMENT.

Common area of District 225 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RELATED GROUP

The Crosby Miami Worldcenter

Rendering of The Crosby Miami Worldcenter’s rooftop terrace PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RELATED GROUP

Sleek and sophisticated downtown living soars at The Crosby Miami Worldcenter. The 33-story tower offers a high-quality design that parallels the energy of the city.

Inspired by Crosby Street in Soho, New York, the upcoming development offers access to Miami’s most desirable offerings. Located inside downtown Miami’s 27-acre Miami Worldcenter, The Crosby delivers 450 turnkey residences, giving owners access to over 22,000 square feet of amenity spaces. For those looking to enjoy the cosmopolitan pulse Miami offers, look no further than the luxurious residences spanning from 300 to 825 square feet. All units feature furniture curated by AvroKo, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, custom Italian cabinetry, smart home technology and balconies offering impressive views. Beyond the residences, enjoy the robust amenity program featuring a 24/7 concierge service, a coworking center, resort-style rooftop pool with Italian-inspired landscape architecture, a luxurious fitness and wellness center complete with s saunas and plunge pools, private fine dining and more. 640 N. Miami Ave., Miami, @thecrosbymiami

District 225 Miami Residences



Exterior rendering of District 225 PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE RELATED GROUP

With carefully conceived amenities and bold design, District 225 Miami Residences debuts a new level of vibrancy. The upcoming development boasts 343 fully furnished residences with the unique ability to host on all leading home-share platforms. Complete with warm and inviting interiors and design by internationally renowned Sieger Suarez Architects and the award-winning Meshberg Group, District 225 delivers turnkey residences for future residents to enjoy the Miami scene. The specially curated finishings leave no need unmet. The apartments, ranging from studios to one- and two-bedroom residences, feature gourmet kitchens with custom Italian cabinetry, smart home technology, Bosch appliances, spalike rain showers and more. Both residents and guests will enjoy expansive amenities, including indoor basketball and racquetball courts, wellness facilities and a rooftop pool deck. 225 N. Miami Ave., Miami, @district225_official

ORA by Casa Tua

Vento Rooftop Bar rendering at ORA by Casa Tua PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORA BY CASA TUA

Exclusive living awaits at Brickell’s newest residential development, ORA by Casa Tua, which will serve as Casa Tua’s first-ever branded residence. As an exclusive members club, Casa Tua combines art, entertainment and fine dining paired with its signature Italian style, creating a welcoming environment for friends and guests to recharge in its sleek sophistication. Featuring two new restaurant concepts by Casa Tua, the luxury living development will include resort-style amenities taking excellence to new heights. Residents in the 70-story tower will enjoy lush landscape-infused designs with full floors of floating gardens, an extensive entertainment lounge and a fitness and wellness center—all complete with top-of-the-line equipment and services. Featuring 460 residences ranging from 500-square-foot to 2,400-square-foot studios or four-bedroom homes, the spaces are all designed to honor simplicity and celebrate life. 1210 Brickell Ave., Miami, orabycasatua.com