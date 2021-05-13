John Elliott Menswear Has A New Home In Miami

Alexa Shabinsky | May 13, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

THE EPONYMOUS MENSWEAR BRAND JOHN ELLIOTT PICKS MIAMI AS ITS FIRST EAST COAST HOME, BRINGING WITH IT COOL, HIGH-END YET SIMPLE DESIGNS IN AN AESTHETICALLY PLEASING SPACE.



Exterior of the John Elliott boutique in the Miami Design District



Interior of the beautifully curated boutique

No one does luxurious simplicity quite like mens- and womenswear brand John Elliott. Most recently, the West Coast born-and-inspired, high-end streetwear designer has expanded from his Los Angeles roots to open his first East Coast location—and second physical store—in Miami’s illustrious Design District. In 2012, Elliott founded the eponymous brand with an initial focus on providing men with high-end, basic wardrobe pieces with a timeless appeal. Due to the success of his early years, Elliott continued to expand into the footwear category, maintaining the brand’s ethos of top-quality design—embodying Los Angeles style mixed with Italian craftsmanship. The Design District location spans 3,300 square feet with a design by Stephan Wiemer. Curated with intention, the store accurately represents the brand’s DNA with large storefront windows, interior lighting that plays off the natural circadian rhythm and high-gloss-finished floors in the dressing rooms that juxtapose beautifully against the matte finishes of the main retail space. A crucial element of the brand, nature is highlighted throughout the boutique with local plants, emulating the California mountain range and palm trees. In true John Elliott fashion, no detail is left unattended to in his new Miami home, bringing a piece of the Los Angeles lifestyle with him to show that simplicity sometimes reigns all. 119 NE 41st St., Miami, @johnelliottco



John Elliott sneakers



John Elliott elevated basics