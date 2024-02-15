5 New Miami Openings To Explore This Month

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink Cocktails

From pop-ups to debut wines, here are the best of drinking and dining for the month.

Oise Ristorante



Experience palate-bursting flavors of Italian and Japanese plates at Oise. PHOTO BY RUBEN CABRERA

Brad Kilgore teams up with OG Hospitality Group for a new Itameshi pop-up.

Blending Italian and Japanese concepts, culinary powerhouse and James Beard nominee and finalist Brad Kilgore is bringing Oise Ristorante to Wynwood in partnership with OG Hospitality Group. Bringing a unique spin to classic Italian dishes, the new pop-up will incorporate Japanese flavors, ingredients and techniques for a mouthwatering culinary experience. Set to function as a quick-service concept, Oise’s menu explores new flavors in a laid-back and casual atmosphere. Menu highlights include the Japanese-inspired Itameshi pizza topped with Italian herbs, scallions, shredded nori and pickled cherry peppers, plus other never-before-seen combinations like the chicken parm katsu sando. Enhance the dining experience with shaved ice topped with pistachio gelato for an eclectic culinary finale. 2335 N Miami Ave., Miami, @oisemiami

Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up



Malibu Barbie Cafe is a whimsical Barbiecore experience that is open to visit in Miami. PHOTO COURTESY OF MALIBU BARBIE CAFE

Malibu Barbie Cafe’s pop-up brings a whole new level of Barbiecore to Miami.

Barbiecore is making waves in Miami with the new Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up in collaboration with Bucket Listers and Mattel, Inc. Transporting guests to Malibu in the 1970s, the immersive experience offers guests a Barbie-inspired fast-casual restaurant complete with a delicious array of all-day dining options such as Pacific paradise Pancakes, the West Coast wave salad or tubular tenders. Bringing the Barbie experience to life, the pop-up cafe takes Barbiecore to new heights with every detail incorporating Barbie’s signature style. The pop-up also features exclusive merchandise and signature interactive activities like an on-site roller skating rink. The proceeds will go to Girls Inc., providing young girls the tools and resources to grow into strong, bold women. 301 NW 23rd St., Miami, @barbiecafeofficial

La Fête du Rouge



La Fete founder and CEO Donae Burston PHOTO BY NATHAN LEFEBVRE

Donae Burston (@thurstonburstoniii) continues bringing St-Tropez’s taste to Miami with La Fête du Rouge.

Embodying the party-centric, sun-shining paradise of St-Tropez, La Fête Wine Company unveils its latest edition, La Fête du Rouge, seamlessly complementing La Fête du Rosé and La Fête du Blanc. Helmed by founder and CEO Donae Burston, La Fete effortlessly shows the world the hidden treasures of Côtes de Provence. Beyond wine, Burston’s dedication to giving back is paramount within his company, donating a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold to organizations that send underserved youth on unique travel experiences. Meticulously crafted with care and attention to detail, La Fête is more than a beverage, with each glass transporting drinkers to St-Tropez, redefining the wine experience, perfect for enjoying with friends at a café or favorite beach club. @lafetewine

The Amalfi Llama



The live-fire steakhouse offers exquisite signature cocktails that stun upon delivery. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE AMALFI LLAMA

The Amalfi Llama fuses the best of traditional steakhouses with Mediterranean cuisine.

Taking the culinary experience from zero to 10, The Amalfi Llama arrives in Miami with a never-before-seen concept. Fusing Mediterranean and Patagonian cuisine, the new restaurant seamlessly blends Italian flavors with the rustic allure of a live-fire steakhouse. Transcending gastronomic boundaries, Aventura’s latest dining concept takes guests on a multi-sensory experience. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with the modern ambiance of a farmhouse aesthetic before enjoying cuisine centered around the open parrilla grill and wood-burning oven, harnessing fire, smoke, coals and embers to create dishes paying homage to Patagonia and Italy. Defying traditional steakhouses and Italian restaurants, The Amalifi Llama exists in a league of its own. 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 4150, Miami, @theamalfillama

Casa Vigil



The Upper Buena Vista neighborhood gem offers decadent dishes from Argentinian and Mediterranean cuisines. PHOTO BY RUTH KIM

World-renowned winemaker Alejandro Vigil brings Argentina’s Michelin-starred restaurant to Miami.

Bringing an unparalleled gastronomic experience to Miami, Alejandro Vigil’s Casa Vigil touches down in the Magic City, serving exceptional wine as Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. The Argentinian Michelin-starred restaurant offers a wine-focused tasting menu spotlighting unique pairings across styles and regions, and guests are encouraged to partake in wine tastings led by an expert sommelier. Specializing in an immersive education through the world of wine, the curated menu fuses Mediterranean and Argentinian-influenced menus designed to pair perfectly with its high-quality wines. Dish highlights include ribeye milanesa and a 40-day dry-aged braised Angus costilla. Whether enjoying rare vines or savoring plates, Casa Vigil offers diners a mystifying experience for wine and food enthusiasts alike. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami, @CasaVigil.Miami