5 New Openings In Miami To Explore This Month

By: Tessa May, Paige Mastrandrea, Charlotte Trattner & Briyana Wilson

Take a look at new destinations to explore around the city this month.

Elia

Elia opens along the Miami River, serving coastal Italian-inspired dishes paired with breathtaking views.



PHOTO BY KRIS TAMBURELLO

Food and environment go hand-in-hand, and Elia, Aden Hospitaity’s newest culinary destination, brings coastal Italian cuisine to Miami. Serving a selection of bites ranging from snacks like bruschetta and eggplant caponata to hearty pasta such as lobster linguini and pappardelle Bolognese or sweet desserts such as red velvet cake and passion fruit panna cotta, guests can enjoy decadent bites while taking in the stunning view of the Miami River. With interiors designed by Saladino Design Studios, the space pulls inspiration from a story about a man who fell in love with a woman named Elia, who cherished her freedom.

"We were inspired by the Italian coats to bring a beautiful story and feeling to life through meticulously selected materials, colors, accents and decor," says Sean Saladino, Principal of Saladino Design Studios.

Bringing the Italian coast to Miami through vibrant hues of pinks, greens, reds, imported marble and a stunning handpainted mural masterpiece, guests can step into the story of Elia while enjoying elegantly crafted dishes. 1440 NW N River Dr. #195, Miami,@eliaontheriver

Adoratherapy

Adoratherapy debuts its new flagship destination bringing signature holistic wellness experiences to Wynwood.



PHOTO COURTESY OF ADORATHERAPY

Transforming emotional and physical well-being through scent, Adoratherapy welcomes its Miami flagship location in Wynwood, offering clients cutting-edge data-driven wellness experiences. On a mission to help people embrace their self-care journey through the power of aromatherapy, visitors are encouraged to discover high-quality aroma perfumes, chakra oils, aura sprays and handmade soy candles. Look out for hosted pop-ups, events, workshops and more. 230 NW 25th St., Miami,@adoratherapy

Berry Delicious

Brazilian-born Oakberry expands throughout Florida, delivering healthy, craveable bowls and smoothies to Miami and beyond.



PHOTO COURTESY OF OAKBERRY

Cooling off in Miami during these warm summer months is made easier with a delicious treat from Oakberry (@oakberryusa). Proving healthy and nutritious food can still be fun and satisfying, Oakberry provides fresh açaí bowls and smoothies that are rich in antioxidants and pack a punch with natural energy. With locations in Brickell City Centre, Doral Yard, Kaseya Center, Meridian, MiMo, Wynwood and Surfside, find your berry fix for a chance to cool down while fueling up.

MOMENTO by Ikaro



Miami’s latest culinary gem, MOMENTO by Ikaro, invites guests to experience vibrant flavors and innovative Spanish dishes. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MOMENTO BY IKARO

Known for their Michelin-starred Spanish restaurant, Ikaro, chefs Carolina Sanchez and Inaki Murua are bringing their talents to Miami with MOMENTO by Ikaro. Drawing on Spain’s design and culinary history, MOMENTO offers timeless elegance with an intimate cocktail lounge or the alfresco dining terrace. The menu consists of quality, seasonal ingredients, such as the wood-fired oven turbot and lamb shoulder or the famed Espuma de Abatonca, filling the air with vibrant and flavorful ingredients. 306 N Miami Ave., Miami,@momento.miami

The Key

The Key brings a relaxed rooftop atmosphere to Miami’s The Citadel in Little River.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE KEY

Evoking the charm of the Florida Keys, this rooftop bar boasts exceptional hospitality and live music paired with the relaxed atmosphere that the Keys are known for. Sip frozen cocktails or signature bites as live music programming sets the mood, from island classics to themed events. Fostering a true leisurely experience, The Key’s “no reservations, no fuss” philosophy provides a place to come as you are, disconnect and get a taste of the Florida Keys without leaving Miami. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami@thekey_miami